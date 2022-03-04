Women of Achievement Names 2022 Honorees

The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for their volunteer service.

The 2022 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are:

Judith R. Arnold, Community Betterment

Cynthia R. Bennett, Women's Advocacy

Vicki Friedman, Arts & Health

Peggy Holly, Volunteer Leadership

Rene Howitt, Youth & Family Welfare

Cheryl E. Orange, Social Responsibility

Wilma Schmitz, Health Advocacy

Sunitha Thanjavuru, Multicultural Leadership

Julie J. Williams, Educational Enrichment

Nancy Wolff, Spirit of Giving

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted throughout the metro area. The WOA organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” a press release states.

“Whether it’s starting a nonprofit organization to help domestic and sexual abuse survivors or providing free art lessons and artistic activities to promote healing among cancer patients and their caregivers, these volunteers have made a tremendous impact in the St. Louis community,” WOA president Pam Toder says in the release. “On top of that, this year’s celebration at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis marks the return to our in-person luncheon – something we have been unable to do for the past two years of the pandemic.”