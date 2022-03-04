 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women of Achievement Names 2022 Honorees
Women of Achievement Luncheon

Pam Toder, Kathie Winter, Ida Early, Lynn Hamilton, Marian Nunn

 2021 Women of Achievement luncheon photo by Christina Kling-Garrett

The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for their volunteer service.

The 2022 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are:

Judith R. Arnold, Community Betterment

Cynthia R. Bennett, Women's Advocacy

Vicki Friedman, Arts & Health

Peggy Holly, Volunteer Leadership

Rene Howitt, Youth & Family Welfare

Cheryl E. Orange, Social Responsibility

Wilma Schmitz, Health Advocacy

Sunitha Thanjavuru, Multicultural Leadership

Julie J. Williams, Educational Enrichment

Nancy Wolff, Spirit of Giving

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted throughout the metro area. The WOA organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” a press release states.

“Whether it’s starting a nonprofit organization to help domestic and sexual abuse survivors or providing free art lessons and artistic activities to promote healing among cancer patients and their caregivers, these volunteers have made a tremendous impact in the St. Louis community,” WOA president Pam Toder says in the release. “On top of that, this year’s celebration at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis marks the return to our in-person luncheon – something we have been unable to do for the past two years of the pandemic.”

The 2022 Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, with reservations available for $60 per person at woastl.org/luncheon-reservations. Interested patrons may also call the organization at 314-896-4962 or email woastlouis@gmail.com for additional luncheon details.

“The annual luncheon is a positive and enjoyable event that fully celebrates and highlights the honorees’ distinguished contributions and stories of volunteerism,” luncheon chair Lynn Friedman Hamilton says. “The 2022 class of honorees are beautiful both inside and out. Their resourcefulness in identifying an often-untouched need and the energy they exert to tackle the community’s problem is nothing short of amazing.”

Women of Achievement, 314-896-4962, woastl.org

