Women of Achievement Names 2022 Honorees

The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for their volunteer service.
The 2022 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are:
Judith R. Arnold, Community Betterment
Cynthia R. Bennett, Women's Advocacy
Vicki Friedman, Arts & Health
Peggy Holly, Volunteer Leadership
Rene Howitt, Youth & Family Welfare
Cheryl E. Orange, Social Responsibility
Wilma Schmitz, Health Advocacy
Sunitha Thanjavuru, Multicultural Leadership
Julie J. Williams, Educational Enrichment
Nancy Wolff, Spirit of Giving
The honorees were selected from nominations submitted throughout the metro area. The WOA organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” a press release states.
“Whether it’s starting a nonprofit organization to help domestic and sexual abuse survivors or providing free art lessons and artistic activities to promote healing among cancer patients and their caregivers, these volunteers have made a tremendous impact in the St. Louis community,” WOA president Pam Toder says in the release. “On top of that, this year’s celebration at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis marks the return to our in-person luncheon – something we have been unable to do for the past two years of the pandemic.”
The 2022 Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, with reservations available for $60 per person at woastl.org/luncheon-reservations. Interested patrons may also call the organization at 314-896-4962 or email woastlouis@gmail.com for additional luncheon details.
“The annual luncheon is a positive and enjoyable event that fully celebrates and highlights the honorees’ distinguished contributions and stories of volunteerism,” luncheon chair Lynn Friedman Hamilton says. “The 2022 class of honorees are beautiful both inside and out. Their resourcefulness in identifying an often-untouched need and the energy they exert to tackle the community’s problem is nothing short of amazing.”
Women of Achievement, 314-896-4962, woastl.org