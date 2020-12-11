Veterans Community Project to Build Tiny House Village for St. Louis’ Homeless Veterans

Local donors and volunteers can answer the call of duty to help construct 50 tiny houses for homeless veterans in north St. Louis next year. The Missouri-based Veterans Community Project is deploying the unique solution of tiny house villages in major cities across the nation in response to the staggering number of U.S. vets facing homelessness – reportedly more than 37,000 as of 2019, according to the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The St. Louis campus will be built in 2021, and we hope to be housing veterans by summer,” says Jason Kander, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer and former Missouri secretary of state who is VCP’s president at the helm of its national expansion.

Set to be located on a 5-acre property in the heart of St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, VCP Village – St. Louis will feature a mix of single-occupancy, 240-square-foot and 320-square-foot fully furnished transitional homes; a community center; and an outreach center to offer walk-in support services, such as emergency rent and utility assistance, food and hygiene kits, employment support, military documentation and benefits navigation, and case management for any veteran in the metro area.

VCP’s tiny homes are meant to provide complimentary transitional living for homeless vets, with the ultimate goal of finding permanent housing for the residents.

“It’s really special to watch someone be introduced to their brand-new house and tell them that’s theirs as long as they need it,” Kander says, adding that when veterans move to their permanent living situation, all the home’s furnishings go with them. “We don’t charge any rent, and we’re available to any veteran. We don’t ask for how long or where you served – if you raised your right hand and took the oath to serve America, we’re here for you.”