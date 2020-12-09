The Haven of Grace Provides Support to St. Louis Area Homeless, Pregnant Residents

Homeless expectant mothers face challenges unlike any other during a global health crisis that demands people stay at “home” to keep safe from the novel coronavirus. The Haven of Grace, as its name suggests, offers sanctuary to these women.

Opened in 1988 in North St. Louis City by parishioners from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church who saw a growing need for these services, the nonprofit organization provides a place to live, educational initiatives and long-term support to those it seeks to serve. The Haven of Grace aims to break the chain of generational poverty that often puts women in these vulnerable positions in life.

No matter how long residents are with The Haven of Grace, the organization offers a place of safety and a place for growth. In the first year, women who come to the charity receive help navigating a healthy pregnancy and delivery, as well as GED coaching and continuing educational support. They also receive access to the shelter and on-site therapy.

The Haven has availability for up to seven families in transitional, furnished apartments. If with the organization for two or more years, occupants will receive case management and on-site therapy to support them as they work toward educational goals and take on financial responsibilities.

In 10 years, these once vulnerable women can become graduates of The Haven’s aftercare program, with continued support as needed and aid in securing stable housing.

Support the organization’s efforts by volunteering, giving monetary support (donations of more than $100 are eligible for a state tax credit worth 50 percent of the donation amount) or contributing much needed items to its wish list.