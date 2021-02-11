Sweet Celebrations Organizes Birthday Parties for St. Louis Area Children Experiencing Homelessness

For approximately seven years, Sweet Celebrations not only has been providing personalized birthday parties for children and teens experiencing homelessness but also has simultaneously been showing them they’re worthy of such a celebration.

“I would say, easily, 80 to 90 percent of the children have never had a birthday party before, and we are not just talking about a one-year-old but all the way up to an 18- or 19-year-old,” says Beth Forti, founder of Sweet Celebrations.

“We are really seeing it has a huge impact on the children to have those celebrations, but we are also seeing a really big impact with the parents, as well. Because what we are finding out is these parents have never really celebrated their children – and not because of lack of effort or love – but actually a lack of they’ve never been celebrated, so they’ve never seen the importance of celebrating their child. So we are breaking that trend and showing them that this is something to support them.”

Sweet Celebrations began in 2013 after Forti saw the impact a birthday celebration had on Shalei Taylor, her little sister through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri program.

“Nearing Shalei’s 15th birthday, she and her family had lost their home and were living in shelters and motels,” Forti recalls. “On her actual 15th birthday, she lost all places to stay, and they were going to stay in their car. Shalei called me to share the devastating news, and I told her not to worry and that I would see her that evening for her birthday.”