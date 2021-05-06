Support St. Louis Area Nonprofits With a Donation on Give STL Day

This Thursday is Give STL Day, a day on which St. Louis area nonprofits encourage charitable donations with a special fervor.

“Give STL Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits in 13 St. Louis metropolitan and surrounding areas, including some Illinois counties,” according to givestlday.org. “Give STL Day is an initiative that also gives nonprofits an opportunity to reach out to their donors and find new ones, all while reminding everyone of their mission.”

The St. Louis Community Foundation organizes Give STL Day annually as part of its objective to strengthen the area’s nonprofit sector, with help from the Berges Family Foundation as presenting sponsor. Last year, the initiative brought in $4.5 million in donations, and it’s raised a total $17.4 million since its inception 2014.

This year’s participating nonprofits and fundraising campaigns are listed at givestlday.org, where donors can give anywhere between $10 and $100,000 online. All donations will be tax-deductible and come with an email from the St. Louis Community Foundation confirming the deduction, according to the website.

By giving through the Give STL Day website, supporters help nonprofits of their choice compete for awards like cash prizes, professional video services and more. The St. Louis Community Foundation does not keep any portion of donations, but the payment processing platform, Neon One, requires a 2.8% transaction fee. Donors may help cover credit card and processing fees if they choose.