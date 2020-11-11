Support Local Businesses and U.S. Military Veterans Throughout November at Sunny’s Cantina and Felix’s Pizza Pub

Two restaurants in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood are donating 5 percent of all sales this month to Dogs For Our Brave, a St. Louis-based organization that pairs service dogs with veterans at no cost. According to a press release, diners can stop by Sunny’s Cantina and Felix’s Pizza Pub for dine-in meals, carryout or happy hours to support local businesses and Dogs For Our Brave’s cause.

Dogs For Our Brave recognizes that professionally trained service dogs might not be affordable to all veterans, so its staff work to eliminate the costs for veterans who have suffered debilitating injury or illness while serving in the military.

“Our goal is to use rescue dogs at every opportunity, thus saving two lives at once,” Dogs For Our Brave’s website states. “In order to fully realize our mission without adding financial burden, we also provide a continuum of free support that covers all food, veterinary care and pharmaceuticals for the life of the dog.”

The dogs are trained to perform tasks like turning on the lights and to help veterans with PTSD, as well as other mental and emotional struggles.

“With Veterans Day right around the corner, we are honored and thrilled to support an organization helping those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” says Kelly Filla, general manager of Sunny’s Cantina. “We hope you’ll join us to support our veterans while enjoying great food. These are difficult times, and it is essential to continue to work together to help our neighbors.”