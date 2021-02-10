St. Louis' Crown Candy Kitchen Sells Sweets in Support of The Haven of Grace

Crown Candy Kitchen is partnering with The Haven of Grace this month to help make life a little sweeter for homeless mothers and their children.

Crown Candy Kitchen is serving up its “Havenly Hash,” a candy box creation packed full of assorted milk and dark chocolates, hand-dipped nuts, caramels and creme. The half-pound delight is available for $15, with $5 of each sale benefitting families served by The Haven of Grace, a local nonprofit that cares for and stabilizes pregnant, homeless women.

“It’s important to help your neighbors,” says Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, in a press release. The nonprofit supports displaced families by providing a safe residence, in addition to educational programming and long-term support.

“Crown Candy Kitchen is an anchor in our neighborhood,” says Kimberly Brown, executive director at The Haven of Grace, in the press release. “We are blessed at how they jumped at the chance to partner with us. Not only are they creating awareness for our organization, but they are also uplifting the families who make their home at The Haven.”

The Havenly Hash sampler can be purchased in-store at 1401 St. Louis Avenue, or online at crowncandykitchen.com. Donations may be made directly at havenofgracestl.org.

