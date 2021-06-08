Ladue Residents Donate $1 Million to Webster University to Launch Honors College

Webster University, founded in 1915 in St. Louis and home to campus locations around the world, received one of its largest single donations to date: a total of $1 million from Ladue residents Marianne and Peter Gleich.

The donation has funded the creation of the Gleich Honors College, where undergraduates, international and transfer students, and students at the private university’s international campuses will benefit from the expansion of learning and research opportunities.

Marianne Gleich received her degree in French from Webster University. Alongside her husband, Peter, she has established scholarships focused on French, study abroad programs and international business programs.

“We have always felt strongly that education is an extremely important aspect in everyone’s life,” Marianne and Peter Gleich expressed in the press release. “It is our belief that the Gleich Honors College will provide an opportunity to challenge Webster’s talented students today, as well as tomorrow."

The Gleich Honors College will feature a program that aims to be inclusive and diverse while connecting students to local, regional and international communities. Built on the existing Impact Scholars program, which provides students with opportunities to "strive for personal excellence in the service of social justice and community service," Gleich Honors College will be led by interim director Emily Thompson, who has served as Impact Scholars director and a French professor.

“With this gift, we can create an innovative version of an honors college that is globally inclusive and inclusive of students whose talents may develop during their college careers,” says Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble in the press release. “The Gleich Honors College will offer additional academic challenges, opportunities for purposeful community engagement, as well as pursuing research that spans various academic disciplines which can be broadly applied to issues of global significance.”