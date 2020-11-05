Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis Launches Gala To-Go Service

As part of a luxury chain predominantly co-owned by a Saudi Arabian prince and the second-wealthiest person on the planet (a chap named Gates), Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis perforce takes quite seriously its motto, “An Urban Oasis Along the Mississippi,” as illustrated by a service offering the establishment launched in September in response to COVID-19 complications.

That offering bears the name Gala To-Go and seeks to bridge the gap between social gatherings and social distancing, especially in the imperative circumstances facing fundraisers to benefit nonprofits and similar organizations – all in Four Seasons’ high style, of course.

“In mid-March, when it became clear that galas wouldn’t be able to proceed as planned, we knew that it would have a devastating impact both on our nonprofit partners as well as our staff,” relates Kristen Swidrak, the hotel’s director of catering and conference services. “We immediately began to think, ‘What can we do to help?’ How could we duplicate or deliver a Four Seasons gala experience without having the guests actually here on-site?

“And the Gala To-Go concept was born. It was a collaboration between our director of catering, our chef, our general manager and our director of marketing.”

Swidrak continues by briefly explaining what staging a Gala To-Go involves for a Four Seasons client. “We work closely with the [given organization’s] gala committee to determine their budget, their theme and what they want to have included in the Gala To-Go,” she says. “We know that no two events are exactly alike, so we want to make sure we’re creating the Gala To-Go that will give the organization the most impact based on their needs.