5 Upcoming Virtual Galas and Events That Support the St. Louis Metro Area Community

Holiday season is gala season for many charities and organizations in the metro area. While many have chosen to postpone events until it’s safer to gather in person, some event coordinators press on to host festivities and fundraisers virtually. Consider making one of these online galas or events part of your holiday celebrations this year.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis Hope for the Holidays Virtual Gala
Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The annual holiday gala is moving from The Chase Park Plaza to online “venues” via Facebook and Instagram livestreaming. Guests may participate in the festivities from around the world to support the nonprofit’s mission of ensuring “a bright future for the underdog” by ending the suffering, negligence and abuse of animals in the metro area. During the event, expect appearances from special guests, such as the organization’s All Star Rescue Dogs, and a “fund-the-need” silent auction. Plus, shop holiday merchandise at srslchristmas2022.itemorder.com/sale through Dec. 6 to benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Midtown Community Services Virtual Year-End Gala
Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
At this year-end gala, Midtown Community Services will share stories from mothers and families impacted by the metro area organization, honor people advocating for social justice and enjoy virtual holiday-themed entertainment. Zoom and YouTube links for viewing will be provided through midtownstl.org, as well as access to the silent auction available the week leading up to the gala.
100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis Winter Royale Virtual Gala
Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
100blackmenstl.com/virtual-gala
This fundraising gala supports 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis’ mission to improve the quality of life in metro area communities and “enhance educational and economic opportunities for all.” Membership of this nonprofit is made up of a diverse group of men, including business executives, community leaders, entrepreneurs, clergy and elected officials. Dr. Sheila R. Grigsby with the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Nursing will be the honoree of this virtual event, which promises an engaging evening, despite social distancing.
Special Olympics Missouri Ugly Sweater Hustle Virtual Run
Dec. 7 to 12
somo.rallyup.com/uglysweaterhustle
Interested in something with less screen time? Get active for a cause during the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Ugly Sweater Hustle for Special Olympics Missouri. Register to walk, run or roll anytime during the campaign, and earn an Ugly Sweater Hustle medal. Organizers encourage all participants, whether in the metro area or across the world, to wear a festive sweater while enjoying the outdoors, and post a photo on social media using the hashtag #UglySweaterHustle by Dec. 13 to be part of the ugly sweater contest. Exercise at your own pace, in your chosen space and on your own time. Registration fees benefit the organization and the thousands of athletes with special needs who participate in Missouri’s Special Olympic programs.
American Cancer Society Missouri Hope Lodge St. Louis Unveiling Ceremony
Dec. 15 at 7:30 a.m.
hopeishome.org/42-doors-of-hope
Help the American Cancer Society welcome cancer patients and their caregivers to St. Louis through the Hope Is Home initiative. The new Hope Lodge St. Louis is expected to house as many as 13,000 patients and caregivers in the next 10 years at little to no cost to the guests. Livestream the unveiling ceremony to hear from area CEOs, cancer patients and more. Supporters also may participate in a virtual art show and auction featuring work by local artists.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!