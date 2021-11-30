3 Ways to Give to Those in Need in the St. Louis Area This Holiday Season

’Tis the season of giving, and there are a myriad of ways to give back to your community right now. Although countless charitable organizations and initiatives in the metro area deserve your time and generosity year-round, the highlighted efforts here include special holiday giving campaigns coordinated to brighten the season of metro area families, seniors and refugees.
The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have reemerged with virtual donation options, and a St. Louis Tree of Lights fundraising campaign is active to encourage metro area residents to collectively give $6.7 million to The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area.
“These dollars are critical to the funding of the good work being done by The Salvation Army in the region year-round,” according to an email statement. “Your donations help support addiction treatment services; shelters for the unhoused; food pantries; and transitional, veterans’ and low-income housing in the greater St. Louis region.”
The Tree of Lights in Kiener Plaza is the fundraising campaign’s festive symbol that encourages giving throughout the season. Already this holiday season, The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area has rallied residents to give through its long-standing Angel Tree Program, which allows people to “adopt an angel” and buy gifts for individual children ages 12 and younger who might not receive Christmas gifts due to their family’s financial challenges. Donors are also giving to families who have experienced a crisis in the last year, such as a house fire or major illness, through the annual Adopt-A-Family program.
Volunteers are needed year-round at locations throughout St. Louis and St. Louis County. To learn more about current volunteer opportunities, contact volunteer manager Shawndell Williams by emailing shawndell.williams@usc.salvationarmy.org or calling 314-646-3000. To donate online and learn more about virtual Red Kettles, go to salarmymidland.org.
The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area, 1130 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-646-3000, salarmymidland.org
St. Louis Area Foodbank
During the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s Season of Giving, which lasts through mid-January, the nonprofit is accepting Hope Notes to include in Senior Boxes going out to the metro area’s older residents this holiday season. Organizers encourage participants to spread cheer by drawing a picture, writing a note or sharing a favorite quote in your Hope Note, and then mailing it to St. Louis Area Foodbank, ATTN: Philanthropy Office, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank is a network of partners and programs across 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois that help food-insecure individuals get the nutrients they need. Hope Notes is just one of the many initiatives the food bank sponsors during its Season of Giving, which promotes opportunities to “give someone the gift of hope and nourishment by donating food, funds, your time or your voice,” according to a press email.
To keep up with current opportunities, follow the St. Louis Area Foodbank on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Drop-off donations are accepted on weekdays at the Bridgeton facility.
St. Louis Area Foodbank on Facebook, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, 314-292-6262, stlfoodbank.org
International Institute of St. Louis
When you purchase a holiday card from the International Institute of St. Louis, you help spread joy beyond the card’s recipient. Sales benefit IISTL and its efforts to welcome and resettle refugees from around the world into the metro area. Cards are sold in packs of 10 and feature the design and language of your choice. Options include greetings in German, Arabic, Spanish, Hebrew, Bosnian, Swahili, Chinese and more.
To order IISTL holiday cards, go to iistl.org/holiday-cards. Find more holiday cards with sales benefiting metro area nonprofits at laduenews.com/gatherings-and-goodwill.
Already sent out your holiday cards but still want to support IISTL? The nonprofit accepts monetary donations and various items for its clients, such as grocery store gift cards. Staff are especially busy welcoming an unprecedented number of refugees into the community and therefore prefer that donors purchase and ship items from one of IISTL’s online wish lists, which can be found at iistl.org/donate-items along with more details on donating to IISTL.
International Institute of St. Louis, 3401 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-773-9090, iistl.org