3 Ways to Give to Those in Need in the St. Louis Area This Holiday Season

’Tis the season of giving, and there are a myriad of ways to give back to your community right now. Although countless charitable organizations and initiatives in the metro area deserve your time and generosity year-round, the highlighted efforts here include special holiday giving campaigns coordinated to brighten the season of metro area families, seniors and refugees.

The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have reemerged with virtual donation options, and a St. Louis Tree of Lights fundraising campaign is active to encourage metro area residents to collectively give $6.7 million to The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

“These dollars are critical to the funding of the good work being done by The Salvation Army in the region year-round,” according to an email statement. “Your donations help support addiction treatment services; shelters for the unhoused; food pantries; and transitional, veterans’ and low-income housing in the greater St. Louis region.”

The Tree of Lights in Kiener Plaza is the fundraising campaign’s festive symbol that encourages giving throughout the season. Already this holiday season, The Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area has rallied residents to give through its long-standing Angel Tree Program, which allows people to “adopt an angel” and buy gifts for individual children ages 12 and younger who might not receive Christmas gifts due to their family’s financial challenges. Donors are also giving to families who have experienced a crisis in the last year, such as a house fire or major illness, through the annual Adopt-A-Family program.