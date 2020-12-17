2020 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, Veiled Prophet Ball Rescheduled Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Fleur de Lis Charity Ball

The Fleur de Lis Charity Ball is traditionally held in late December to present young women of debutante age to the Archdiocese of St. Louis and raise money in support of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 62nd ball has been rescheduled to June 25, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch.

“After much consideration and detailed inquiries with involved vendors and facilities, the Fleur de Lis board made the decision to reschedule the ball in response to the ongoing health concerns and restrictions on gatherings due to the [COVID-19] pandemic,” wrote Michelle Osterholt, Fleur de Lis public relations chair, in an email statement. “The Fleur de Lis organization fully expects the ball to be a beautiful and memorable evening for the honorees, their families and friends as it has been in the past.”

The 61st Fleur de Lis Charity Ball in December 2019 raised $30,000 for the metro area hospital, bringing the Fleur de Lis Organization’s total donations over time to $2.997 million. Osterholt says the only changes expected to the 62nd ball are those relating to potential gathering restrictions in the summer.

Veiled Prophet Ball

Each year, the Veiled Prophet Ball celebrates young women who have shown a dedication to community service with a formal, invitation-only gala in late December. The 135th annual ball in December 2019 hosted an audience of at least 2,000 guests at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, introduced 58 women making their debut into society and crowned a new Queen of Love and Beauty – as is tradition.