Missouri Eating Disorders Association Develops Virtual Programming to Expand Reach

“The pandemic created the perfect storm for eating disorders,” says Lisa Iken, executive director of the Missouri Eating Disorders Association. As isolation and stress affected people with eating disorders and body image challenges, the association stepped up to offer virtual programming, creating new channels to serve a broader audience in the process.

The organization’s Feed the Facts program, which provides eating disorders education and awareness to local schools, established a virtual curriculum that is now used at schools across the state. Locally, the association responded to the increased need for support by creating monthly virtual and in-person support groups led by a physician, therapist or dietitian along with a peer leader. “The peer leader is a comforting addition who offers a unique perspective to the group, as that person can identify with the group participants from a ‘been there, done that’ perspective, as well as a beacon of hope and recovery,” Iken says.

Before the pandemic, the Missouri Eating Disorders Association was already busy working to reach the 10 percent of the population diagnosed with an eating disorder, as well as those who may support someone with an eating disorder. The organization aims to educate as many people as possible in order to reach those who are suffering in silence, Iken explains.

“Our data, based solely on middle and high school students, shows that 30 percent of students are currently suffering or know someone who is,” Iken says. “Prior to [the Feed the Facts] presentation, 58 percent of students cannot recognize the signs of an eating disorder; post-presentation, that number rises to 90 percent. Prior to the presentation, 66 percent of students think an eating disorder is an illness; after the presentation 84 percent know an eating disorder is an illness.”

Feed the Facts includes a student-based program designed to supplement middle and high school health classes. From 2016 to 2021, the program was presented to more than 45,000 students, including more than 1,500 presentations. “The bottom line is [that] not knowing, not acting, is deadly,” Iken notes. “Only one-third of the people with eating disorders receive treatment. The fatality rate of those without treatment is up to 20 percent. … Prevention is as important as education and awareness. With treatment, that rate dramatically drops to 2 to 3 percent of deaths. Research shows that the earlier a diagnosis occurs, the better outcomes for the person with the eating disorder.”

As the only Missouri nonprofit organization that is specific to eating disorders, the association offers free help, resources, support and education to anyone in the community. “I am personally so proud to be part of an organization that is making a difference every day by breaking the silence that surrounds this life-threatening health epidemic,” Iken says. “It is through education that we can de-stigmatize this disease.”

Missouri Eating Disorders Association, 314-685-4100, moeatingdisorders.org

