A significant day for the St. Louis community, Give STL Day returns on May 10 for its annual fundraising campaign for St. Louis area nonprofit organizations. This year, the event celebrates its 10th anniversary with an extended donation window that began at midnight on Wednesday and continues through 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

“For 10 years, Give STL Day has excited and inspired St. Louisans to come together and rally support for our region’s nonprofits – and 2023 is no different,” says Gary Dollar, the interim president and CEO of St. Louis Community Foundation, which powers the yearly event. “Since its introduction in 2014, Give STL Day has raised more than $26 million for thousands of nonprofit organizations that use the day to energize their existing donors and find new ones.”

As of Tuesday, May 9, Give STL Day has already raised nearly $85,000 in early donations to 240 organizations. Among the nonprofits participating in this year’s campaign are causes supporting arts and culture, education and social justice.

“Thanks to Give STL Day, the Brain Injury Association of Missouri is able to provide the support necessary so that survivors of brain injury know they are not alone,” the organization’s executive director Maureen Cunningham says. “When they or their loved ones are facing the challenges associated with these injuries, they can access the resources and services they need through our organization.”

Donations of varying sizes can have a tremendous impact on the St. Louis area community when spent through participating organizations. According to a press release, just $15 given to Stray Haven Rescue, an animal rescue organization, will provide a single microchip to a cat. With $50, City Academy, a private and independent school that offers scholarship support to all its students, will be able to provide 10 early childhood books. Donations of $37 can provide a week of meals to a person in need through Food Outreach while $100 donated to Buddies Not Bullies covers the cost of counseling services for a student.

"We’ve had about 600 kids directly benefit from these funds over time," says Lisa Bell, a licensed psychologist and the executive director of Buddies Not Bullies. "Those extra dollars gave so many teens opportunities to give back to their community in really meaningful ways through leadership development activities. Many of our teens have never seen themselves as capable of being a positive influence until participating in [our] YOU-Niquely Social [leadership program]. It’s a remarkable process to witness these kids learn and grow in such a short time!"

To join in the 2023 Give STL Day, visit givestlday.org where you can choose from a list of participating nonprofits and place a donation of $10 or more.

St. Louis Community Foundation, No. 2 Oak Knoll Park, St. Louis, 314-588-8200, stlgives.org

Give STL Day, givestlday.org