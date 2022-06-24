Get to Know the 2022 Ladue News Charity Award Recipients

The Ladue News team takes pride in sharing stories and photos of nonprofits at work in the metro area every week. But once a year, a celebration ensues with the Charity Awards issue that shines a spotlight on five exceptional organizations, which were chosen by readers’ votes earlier this year.
The following features highlight those diverse nonprofits and their work to rescue animals, empower people battling illnesses, feed those who are hungry and fund a variety of other causes. Each organization and individual included in this special section serve the metro area in a unique way, and collectively, their actions make this community a better place for all who call it “home.”
Thank you for all you do.
Based in Millstadt, Equus Rescue and Therapy has rescued or helped transition more than 600 horses from auctions, dispersal sales, kill pens and other dire situations across the U.S.
The Feed the Facts program, which provides eating disorders education and awareness to metro area schools, established a virtual curriculum that is now used statewide.
In addition to physical benefits, Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton offers an unofficial support group that helps boxers’ mental health. “Once they walk in the door, they know everyone here gets it,” Dot LeGrand says.
Katy Dowd Mutert, the president of Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, says: “Our purpose is to support our grantees’ vital work – whatever they’re doing to create a safer, healthier, more equitable community.”
“This is a truly challenging time for so many. Even our retail partners from whom we rely on product have been impacted by the spike in transportation costs and supply chain issues,” explains Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of The St. Louis Area Foodbank.