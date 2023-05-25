Enjoy the perfect summer day at St. Louis’ national treasure, Forest Park, and the extraordinary Muny. The Muny’s captivating seven show lineup for its 105th Season is bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic!

Arrive early to get the full experience: from exploring the park, to getting refreshments at the Steward Family Plaza on the east lawn, to celebrating with the St. Louis theatre community at the preshow festival with live performances, musical guests and kids activities. Select performances will even include a special treat with Muny Kids & Teens on Broadhurst Pavilion on the west lawn. Some of the most talented youth in St. Louis perform the latest Broadway hits as a perfect treat to start off your night.

Then it is time for the mainstage musical!

“Our 105th season is epic, thrilling and promises another great summer of memories for our incredible Muny audiences,” says Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson. “It’s an adventurous season that offers something for everyone, and we’re already hard at work to create seven spectacular productions.”

“Season 105 will be a thrilling journey that we cannot wait to go on with our audience,” adds Muny president and CEO, Kwofe Coleman.

The season begins June 12, 2023, and runs through August 20, 2023, featuring four incredible premieres:

The season kicks off with the premiere of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (June 12 – 18); followed by the magical Muny favorite, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (June 22 – 30); “Chess” makes its Muny premiere in July in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club (July 5 – 11); the epic love story, “West Side Story” returns to the Muny stage (July 15 – 21); also returning to the stage after over a decade is “Little Shop of Horrors” (July 25 – 31); the long awaited Muny premiere of “Rent” finally arrives (August 4 – 10) and the grand finale of the season is the divine musical comedy “Sister Act” (August 14 – 20). All performances begin at 8:15 p.m.

Whether you treat yourself to a gourmet dinner or unpack a picnic on the grass, the Muny invites you to come early and savor every moment of your evening at the theatre and continue or begin a new tradition this summer! The Muny, America’s oldest and largest outdoor theatre, is an experience unique to St. Louis.

Single and season tickets are on sale now! Muny gift cards for the 105th season are available online and at the Muny Box Office. Call or go online for more information.

TheMuny, OneTheatre Drive, St. Louis, 314-361-1900,muny.org