Central Institute for the Deaf Provides Education and Support

More than 90 percent of deaf children are born to hearing families who use spoken language as their main form of communication. However, many of these families see American Sign Language as their only option. Central Institute for the Deaf is changing that perception and giving deaf children the opportunity to use the language of their family.
“We’re specialists in teaching listening and spoken language,” says CID executive director Heather Grantham. “Being able to listen and talk is something most parents don’t expect when their child has a hearing loss, so when you see our students speaking and listening, they report feeling an instant sense of relief.”
CID serves children from birth to age 12, with a robust evaluation program that assesses how children perceive, produce and understand language. Early academic skills are also assessed to ensure students are
in the right setting, whether continuing at CID, moving to a sign language program or attending a local public school. Furthermore, CID also has on-site audiologists who work to make sure the students have the best possible access to all the sounds around them every day. If a child’s hearing aid or cochlear implant malfunctions, help is immediate.
“You can tell that CID cares about the individual student and meets them where they are,” says Patrice Howard, a CID board member and mother of a CID student. “They encourage students to succeed and encourage them to do better. My son is always coming home having learned something new.”
CID began in 1914 with the mission not only to teach the deaf but also to train other professionals to do so. Today, CID has online and on-site resources serving thousands of educators, speech-language therapists and pediatric audiologists, impacting approximately 18,000 children who are deaf and hard of hearing worldwide.
“For over a century, the St. Louis community has provided not only volunteer support but also financial support that enables us to make scholarships available,” Grantham adds. “The financial resources have been astounding. They have brought hope and life-changing help for many families who never thought it would be possible to send their children to CID.”
“This school has done so much for us,” Howard concludes. “Having a community of families that have the same struggles is priceless. My son treats these teachers like they’re an extension of our family. This school is great, and I would recommend it to any person who is looking for help for their child.”
Central Institute for the Deaf, 825 S. Taylor Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-0132, cid.edu