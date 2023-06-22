People talk about Midwestern friendliness – the way a stranger will smile in passing or chat with you in line to order coffee. But the astounding work of Greater St. Louis’ nonprofits is proof of something deeper: a genuine concern for the well-being of the folks next door.

Annually, the Charity Awards special edition recognizes five nonprofits making an enormous impact, as chosen by our readers’ votes. The following features spotlight those organizations and their work to bring quality education to underserved school districts; offer menstrual products to those in need; provide kids with eyeglasses and screenings; connect people from all walks of life with necessary health care; and empower refugees to thrive in their new homes.

To all those honored, thank you for everything you do.

City Academy brings high-quality education to children and families in need The independent elementary school is educating scholars from underserved and unaccredited school districts in the St. Louis area.

Dignity Period provides menstrual hygiene supplies to those in need By providing period products, Dignity Period supports better health and independence throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Oasis International empowers refugees to resettle and thrive By providing furniture, clothing and community, Oasis International helps refugees in the St. Louis metro area to establish a sense of home.