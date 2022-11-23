2022 holiday cards you can buy to support St. Louis area nonprofits

Send the warmest of wishes this holiday season to family and friends with these holiday cards created by local charitable organizations.

Birthright Counseling, St. Louis

This card assists Birthright Counseling in providing free, professional pregnancy and postpartum support and confidential counseling.

Set of 15 cards for $10

Epworth Children & Family Services

This card supports Epworth Children & Family Services in empowering youth through services that meet essential needs, cultivate resiliency and help to build community.

Set of 10 cards for $10

Marygrove

This card benefits Marygrove, one of Missouri’s largest residential therapeutic treatment programs, where children and young adults can find a safe home and quality mental health services.

Set of 12 cards for $14

Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis

This card supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis in its efforts to provide a place for families to stay while their seriously ill children are seeking medical treatment in the metro area.

Donations of $5 per card or insert are highly recommended.