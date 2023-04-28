For 68 years, Women of Achievement has been honoring women within the St. Louis community who exemplify extraordinary efforts to better our stupendous city – and the 2023 cohort is, without a doubt, an inspiration.
“We are shining a spotlight on a selection of remarkable women who are committed to improving and supporting the St. Louis community through volunteerism,” says WOA president Pam Toder. “These are women who are motivated to give back and find a way to do so as volunteers. Their work is vital to nonprofits and causes across the region, and we want to draw attention to them and say thank you for their tremendous commitment and impact.”
KATHY ANDERSON
Impactful Leadership
For Kathy Anderson, addressing issues related to food insecurity, housing and education is at the core of her communal impact. “Like elsewhere, there exist inequities [in St. Louis],” Anderson says. “We may not be able to eliminate injustice, but we can help one person, one family, one neighborhood.”
That is why Anderson contributes to Operation Food Search, Beyond Housing, Loyola Academy and much more.
“If you see problems, don’t just shake your head – find a way to help,” Anderson says. “Read to preschoolers, tutor middle schoolers, make a meal for St. Patrick’s Center or accept job offers at Room at the Inn, churches social services, United Way and other nonprofits.”
VELMA BAILEY
Youth Enrichment
When a boy in Velma Bailey’s neighborhood was shot and killed after getting off his school bus, she knew she had to take action.
“Some of us in my neighborhood started talking about what we could do to help children in times when they weren’t in school,” says Bailey, who founded a nonprofit in 2011 called Saint Louis Torchbearers 2 that trains youth to be leaders within their communities.
“We’ve had an opportunity to help children build paradigms for lifelong success,” Bailey says. “It not only benefits children and their families, but it also has a redemptive power when the region provides resources to children in our marginalized community. It doesn’t just give them a foot up, it gives them a hand up.”
BETH CLEMENS BOGGS
Feeding Our Community
In 2005, Beth Clemens Boggs began Step It Up – a nonprofit that provided free shoes and socks for kids in need. However, when COVID-19 closed down schools, her organization pivoted.
“When COVID hit and kids were out of school, that meant families lost their primary lunch source for their kids,” Boggs says. “We paired up with the NAACP and found locations throughout St. Louis and started giving out food.”
Once schools reopened, Boggs continued the program on Fridays and serves 700 to 800 families per distribution.
“When we first started, I had no concept of how many people struggled with food insecurity,” Boggs says. “Some of the people would say to me, ‘My kids haven’t eaten in three days’ or ‘I haven’t had any food to serve my family since the last time I was here.’ It’s an honor for me to do this.”
ROLANDA FINCH
Caring & Compassion
Rolanda Finch is a firm believer that every birthday deserves to be celebrated and memorable, which is why she founded It’s Your Birthday Inc. in 2014.
“The idea came to me in 2010 when I volunteered to feed the homeless at a shelter,” Finch says. “Since I love my birthday, I wondered what children [at the shelter] did on their birthday. I was told they did nothing due to a lack of resources. The executive director allowed me to host monthly parties for the children.”
The parties were a hit, jump-starting her nonprofit in two area shelters before expanding into 22 locations.
“I believe it will inspire others to consider children in homeless and domestic violence shelters,” Finch says. “They are often forgotten during this challenging time for the parent. They are typically remembered at Christmas but forgotten on their birthday. This is their special day and should be treated as such.”
JUDITH GARFINKEL
Arts & Education
Art is at the heart of service for Judith Garfinkel, who’s served as a docent at the Saint Louis Art Museum for the last 60 years, as well as the Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis and the Missouri Botanical Garden for 15 years.
Garfinkel, who previously served as a preschool director and as a children’s theater director, uses her background to connect and captivate kids during her tours by providing fun, memorable learning experiences through storytelling and hands-on activities, including opportunities for kids to create their own works of art.
LINDA HUNTER
Humanitarian Concerns
Linda Hunter began volunteering at COCA shortly after the birth of her first child – and she hasn’t stopped serving since.
“I am a wife and mother of three who strongly believes in giving back to our community,” Hunter says. “For the 20 years we have lived in St. Louis, I have gotten to experience all that the city has to offer. Everyone should be able to have the same access that we are so fortunate to experience.”
This is why, for the last 17 years, Hunter has served on the boards of the Saint Louis Zoo, The Magic House, Variety the Children’s Charity and Pink Ribbon Good.
“I am proud to be involved in so many organizations and see the good we have been able to do together,” Hunter says. “Raising children to also be good citizens and members of their community – continuing this legacy – is impactful!”
ERIN KRAMER
Spirit of Giving
Gwendolyn’s Gifts – a nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to families of children on palliative and hospice care – is proof that purpose can be found in pain.
“My daughter, Gwendolyn, has a terminal brain disease,” says Erin Kramer, founder of Gwendolyn’s Gifts. “In 2018, family and friends were asking us what Gwen wanted for her birthday and unfortunately, because of Gwen’s disease, she can’t utilize typical birthday gifts.”
In lieu of gifts, the family instead asked for donations to help other families in need – and the result was $8,000 in donations.
“We knew it couldn’t be a one-time thing,” Kramer says. Since its founding, Gwendolyn’s Gifts has touched more than 950 families’ lives.
“I’ve learned that we had to walk this journey ourselves so that we better know how to serve others walking a similar journey,” Kramer says. “Because if we didn’t experience it ourselves, we wouldn’t know how to best support them. It’s been very healing for me. It gives purpose to all of it.”
KRISTINA LE
Multicultural Advocacy
As a young refugee from Asia, Kristina Le quickly learned English and became bilingual – a skill she went on to share with others. Le established herself as a linguistic and cultural liaison by assisting the St. Louis Vietnamese American Community. Under her leadership, SLVAC was awarded the St. Louis Business Journal’s Nonprofit Champion for Diversity and Inclusion in 2020 and donated over 5,000 hand-sewn masks, hand sanitizers and gloves to local frontline workers at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Cardinal Glennon, SSM, post offices, funeral homes and more. Le is also a lifetime member of the National Asian Pacific American Advocates organization and the OCA St. Louis chapter.
Today, Le is serving her second term as president of SLVAC, which is guided by a mission to enrich the Vietnamese American community through cultural preservation, social and educational support programs, and outreach to other diverse communities.
CHRISTINE PENNELL
Human Welfare
Christine Pennell has two passions – advocating for children and supporting individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS.
“When I see children whose basic needs are not being met and they have no one to support them or advocate for them, it just breaks my heart,” Pennell says. “It makes me angry. When I look at people suffering from HIV/AIDS … I came to really realize that these people were being rejected and had no one to advocate for them and stand up for them.”
That is why Pennell has spent decades volunteering with The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Caring for Kids and Court Appointed Special Advocates; she also has worked with DOORWAYS – by serving on the board and spearheading fundraising efforts for the organization that provides affordable housing to those affected by HIV/AIDS – for the last 25 years.
GABRIELA RAMÍREZ-ARELLANO
Social Enterprise
For Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano, her history is what helps her help others.
“For me personally, it’s a full circle,” Ramírez-Arellano says. “I was homeless, living on my sister’s couch and on welfare. I don’t know that I would be where I am today without entrepreneurship, so it’s personal for me to be able to be a part of the journey of entrepreneurs.”
Ramírez-Arellano, a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, helps small business owners achieve their dreams through her work at CORTEX and with her podcast, Auténtico, in collaboration with STLPR. She also works with the BALSA Foundation to promote social equity and prosperity.