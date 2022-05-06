Why Pickleball Is America’s Fastest-Growing Sport

In 1965, in the state of Washington, a family had a dog named Pickle. The family had made up a new game while on vacation, and their dog joined in by retrieving the ball every time they’d hit it too far with their paddles. Because of that pooch, if the story is actually true, America’s fastest-growing sport was named.
According to almost everyone, the name “pickleball” is pretty goofy. The sport itself is pretty remarkable – so remarkable that more than 4 million people are playing the sport in this country. At least 5 million are playing it around the world.
Pickleball’s 2-year growth rate was 39 percent in 2021, according to the most-recent report from the USA Pickleball Association. In the metro area alone, there are between 200 and 300 courts. The most spectacular facility is the Missouri Pickleball Club in the Gravois Bluffs area of Fenton, with almost 20 state-of-the-art courts that are often packed with wall-to-wall games. There are plans to build similar facilities in St. Charles and Chesterfield.
Perhaps the biggest-selling point of the sport is its range of ages.
“We’ve had groups from 8 years old all the way up to 80 years old,” says John Kleinschmidt, a professional who plays at the Missouri Pickleball Club. “That’s the best part about this game. There’s a huge equalizing element of, you know, somebody could be in their 50s and 60s and wipe off 20-year-olds.”
The cardiovascular element is significant, also. You play for at least two hours. It’s a series of stops and starts on a court 44 feet long by 20 feet wide. It’s way more interesting than taking a jog or getting on a treadmill, too.
Then there’s the social element: Consider 64-year-old Bobby Thompson, one of St. Louis’s first pickleball players. He started 10 years ago.
“When we play pickleball, when we get done, we all go out together,” Thompson says. “We will go out to eat. We will have cocktails – stuff like that. And as you get older, that’s a huge thing. It’s to stay active but [also] to stay social. There is no social aspect to a treadmill workout. This is enjoyable.”
It’s enjoyable right away because you are instantly mediocre. You don’t have to be a great athlete. If you have ever played any table tennis, racquetball or tennis in your life, you can play this game. Some in the sport consider it a large form of table tennis or a smaller form of tennis.
The goal in the sport is to get to a place called “the kitchen,” which is a nonvolley zone extending 7 feet off the net. It’s where you play “the dink game.” Dink rhymes with think – the really good players condition their brain to that finesse game, rather than the heavy-hitting “power game.”
Eventually it sinks in, and then you start winning games. It’s really the only way to take your game to the next level. Learn the drop shots, play the dink game and get to the kitchen.
“It takes a lot of practice, but mostly it takes a lot of patience – you have to start playing the dink game,” says Lauren Venhaus, a physical therapist and avid pickleball player.
People have become obsessed with the sport. They tape their matches and go home and study the video. They travel all over the country to play in tournaments. You can watches matches on ESPN and on Facebook. YouTube is also a great resource.
There are examples of sports that get extremely hot for a while and then go away and are never heard from again. Pickleball doesn’t seem to be one of those sports.
“I think it’s on fire right now, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Thompson affirms.
A husband can play with his wife. A grandfather can play with his granddaughter. When it’s cold, you can go inside. When it’s warm, you can go outside. The racquets, balls and court time are all reasonably priced.
“We are on the beginning stages,” Kleinschmidt says. “We have really taken off in St. Louis. I think we are in the beginning stages in the world. We are starting to hear in other countries that it’s really developing.”
Frank Cusumano is a 17-time Emmy Award-winner on KSDK-TV; he also hosts “The Pressbox” on The All New 590 the Fan from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday and contributes to “The Dave Glover Show” on FM NewsTalk 97.1. Follow him on Twitter @frank_cusumano.