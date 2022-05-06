Why Pickleball Is America’s Fastest-Growing Sport

In 1965, in the state of Washington, a family had a dog named Pickle. The family had made up a new game while on vacation, and their dog joined in by retrieving the ball every time they’d hit it too far with their paddles. Because of that pooch, if the story is actually true, America’s fastest-growing sport was named.

According to almost everyone, the name “pickleball” is pretty goofy. The sport itself is pretty remarkable – so remarkable that more than 4 million people are playing the sport in this country. At least 5 million are playing it around the world.

Pickleball’s 2-year growth rate was 39 percent in 2021, according to the most-recent report from the USA Pickleball Association. In the metro area alone, there are between 200 and 300 courts. The most spectacular facility is the Missouri Pickleball Club in the Gravois Bluffs area of Fenton, with almost 20 state-of-the-art courts that are often packed with wall-to-wall games. There are plans to build similar facilities in St. Charles and Chesterfield.

Perhaps the biggest-selling point of the sport is its range of ages.

“We’ve had groups from 8 years old all the way up to 80 years old,” says John Kleinschmidt, a professional who plays at the Missouri Pickleball Club. “That’s the best part about this game. There’s a huge equalizing element of, you know, somebody could be in their 50s and 60s and wipe off 20-year-olds.”

The cardiovascular element is significant, also. You play for at least two hours. It’s a series of stops and starts on a court 44 feet long by 20 feet wide. It’s way more interesting than taking a jog or getting on a treadmill, too.