What Will a Post-Pandemic America Hold?

What will the future of business look like?

No one has a simple answer to that question. Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its effects for more than a year – with no clear end in sight – we as individuals and as a community are still learning what the question may hold.

Moreover, the question prompts other questions. Will we just return to our old, tired ways of conducting business, or will we boldly use this crisis as an opportunity to drive systemic change? Will we remain hunkered down and isolated, or will we reach beyond our individual comfort zones for new and innovative ideas?

One lesson learned this year involves people’s ability to accomplish amazing things. From producing vaccines in record time to pivoting entire business models, we’ve learned that we have the talent and commitment needed to fight and win big battles; that we have the sense of conviction to overcome seemingly impossible situations; and that, through our struggles, we can become stronger and more resilient.

Still more questions present themselves. Can we embrace a new and different post-pandemic world? Can we move past isolation and miscommunication wrought by predominantly remote and social media connections?

Even in a post-pandemic America with herd immunity, nothing, admittedly, remains certain. Against such a backdrop of uncertainty, America must embrace innovation and progress to create certainty (or at least a reasonable semblance of certainty) for our collective future.

We must strive to balance being safe, strategic and smart so that these uncertain times fail to victimize us. We must redefine ourselves as confident that no matter what crises ambush us, we can rise to the challenges of those crises.

