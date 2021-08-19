Urology at SSM Health Helps You Get Your Life Back on Track

Urologic disease can greatly affect a person’s overall health and lifestyle, and urologists at SSM Health Medical Group focus on correcting this problem to get patients back to daily life and feel more comfortable. Services are provided for those 18 and above and cover everything from kidney stone surgery to kidney and prostate cancer care.
“Our primary focus is taking care of the patient,” explains Dr. Kevin Enger. “Patient-centered health care and quality reporting mean that the patient dictates the type of health care they receive – meaning we are more concerned on what the patient chooses for their health care plan versus a physician-directed treatment plan.”
“Our team of nurses, advanced practitioners and physicians work together to treat the patient holistically,” adds Dr. Michael Mastromichalis. “Our patients enjoy access to the most advanced and minimally invasive treatments available.”
The urologists at SSM Health strive to improve their patients’ lives and encourage people to reach out. Many people consider urologic concerns to be too minor or too embarrassing to see a physician. Dr. Deborah La Scola describes the hardest part of her job as diagnosing advanced cancers that are no longer treatable after patients have postponed or ignored treatment.
“It is important for men to have a primary care doctor and to speak up about all of their concerns – even the more intimate ones – like sexual or urinary health,” notes Dr. Patricia Heller, who specializes in men’s health. “Many men don’t realize there are options to successfully treat all of these conditions.”
SSM Health puts a large focus on patient education around urologic issues and the treatments that are available for them. SSM Health urologists work together with the patient to ensure that the patient’s decision provides the best benefit. “Urologic technologies are always evolving, and we have the opportunity to provide new services and procedures that can vastly improve quality of life,” says Dr. Rajen Doshi.
“The goal [is] regaining the best quality of life as soon as possible,” concludes La Scola. “Schedule an appointment to discuss health concerns; many times there are options that patients are not aware of that could positively impact their lives.”
