The Gatesworth Gives Residents the Freedom to be Themselves

Richard (Rick) Owens first fell in love with The Gatesworth while building its West Wing addition, which was unveiled in 2009 and houses spacious, luxurious residences. He was working with a contractor at the time, and remembers being “just fascinated by how perfect everything was,” not yet dreaming of making it his home.

Today, he lives there with his wife of 50 years, Sharon Owens, whom he first met while serving in the Marine Corps, where she worked as a photographer in the base’s lab. Even now, Rick Owens’ first impressions of The Gatesworth hold true.

“It’s the best of the best,” he says, and Sharon Owens agrees.

“The people are the nicest you’ll ever meet,” she affirms.

The couple, who owned a small business together, appreciate the extra care The Gatesworth takes to cater to its residents.

“What makes a business is customer service,” Sharon Owens says. “You don’t see a lot of this anymore, but The Gatesworth excels at it in every way. The employees all know you by name. They pay attention to what you like and don’t like, and know your needs.”

The Owenses value that special attention to detail. It’s something they prided in offering at their own company, as evidenced by its name.

“We opened a contest to our customers [to give] us a name for our business,” Sharon Owens describes. “This lady came in one day. She said, ‘I’ve got the perfect name for you: Personal Touch.’ We had several entries, and…the employees all were unanimous in wanting that name because they knew it fit us. It was a compliment.”