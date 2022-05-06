St. Louis Artist’s ‘Shine In All Shades Empowerment Coloring Book’ Champions Women of Color

“Keep Shining,” “Hello Gorgeous” and “Protect Your Energy” are some of the many affirmations that Shine In All Shades aims to share with those in the metro area and beyond.

Created in 2018 by St. Louis artist Valeria Rodriguez, Shine In All Shades’ hand-drawn coloring books – along with affirmation pins, stickers and pillows – celebrate women of color while promoting self-care and mental wellness.

A self-proclaimed “graphic designer by trade and artist at heart,” Rodriguez says art can be a tool for supporting diversity, empowering others and promoting healing. “I’m Dominican, originally from Miami, so I have a unique way of thinking and perceiving different people and experiences,” she explains. “I didn’t see enough representation that I yearned for in my communities, so I started to sketch and paint the beautiful women in our diverse world.”

This led to the design of Rodriguez’s “Shine In All Shades Empowerment Coloring Book.”

“It’s about celebrating and uplifting one another,” she says. “The coloring book is designed in a poster orientation, so you can cut it out, frame it, regift it or put it on your own wall for a lasting experience.”

And set to be released later this year, Rodriguez’s next coloring book will highlight female business leaders in the St. Louis metro area. “We are such versatile beings as women,” she notes. “It’s paying homage to the leaders that paved the way in our city.”