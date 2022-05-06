St. Louis Artist’s ‘Shine In All Shades Empowerment Coloring Book’ Champions Women of Color

“Keep Shining,” “Hello Gorgeous” and “Protect Your Energy” are some of the many affirmations that Shine In All Shades aims to share with those in the metro area and beyond.
Created in 2018 by St. Louis artist Valeria Rodriguez, Shine In All Shades’ hand-drawn coloring books – along with affirmation pins, stickers and pillows – celebrate women of color while promoting self-care and mental wellness.
A self-proclaimed “graphic designer by trade and artist at heart,” Rodriguez says art can be a tool for supporting diversity, empowering others and promoting healing. “I’m Dominican, originally from Miami, so I have a unique way of thinking and perceiving different people and experiences,” she explains. “I didn’t see enough representation that I yearned for in my communities, so I started to sketch and paint the beautiful women in our diverse world.”
This led to the design of Rodriguez’s “Shine In All Shades Empowerment Coloring Book.”
“It’s about celebrating and uplifting one another,” she says. “The coloring book is designed in a poster orientation, so you can cut it out, frame it, regift it or put it on your own wall for a lasting experience.”
And set to be released later this year, Rodriguez’s next coloring book will highlight female business leaders in the St. Louis metro area. “We are such versatile beings as women,” she notes. “It’s paying homage to the leaders that paved the way in our city.”
Although her coloring books are designed specifically with women of color in mind, Rodriguez says Shine In All Shades products are for everyone: “They help us see diversity in a different lens,” she explains. “No matter who we are or where we come from, it allows us to see one another as we are and empower each other in the process. Our differences and our experiences make us beautiful and don’t make us less than.”
Rodriguez estimates close to 2,000 coloring books from Shine In All Shades have sold so far. “A lot of ladies have shared they use it as part of their winding-down routine before bed,” she adds. “Some color with their kids, and it’s a nice way for them to bond in a unique way.”
An acquaintance even told Rodriguez: “‘Your coloring book saved my life,’” she recalls. “The woman was going through a divorce … [The coloring book] empowered her and gave her a way to express herself and escape.”
Shine In All Shades’ newest offerings are stickers in bright colors with uplifting messages that can be placed on anything from your mirror to your phone, laptop or vehicle. Among other products, the collection includes vividly hued affirmation pillows showcasing statements like “Shine Because You Can” and “Queen.”
Products are available at shineinallshades.com and at metro area businesses including Golden Door, Golden Gems, The Novel Neighbor, Union Studio and The Social Goods Marketplace, as well as Philomena + Ruth in Waterloo, Illinois.
