St. Louis Area Organizations Present Virtual Veterans Day Programs, Socially Distanced Activities

Instead of traditional Veterans Day parades and ceremonies, various metro area organizations are opting for virtual celebrations of our nation’s heroes this year.

The 37th Annual Veterans Day Parade organized by the Missouri Historical Society, which operates Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the City of St. Louis Office of Special Events will proceed in the form of a pre-recorded video airing today at noon. According to a press release, the video will highlight area veteran organizations and past participants of the annual parade while thanking veterans and active duty service members for their work.

Tune in using this Zoom link or through Soldiers Memorial Military Museum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms via @SoldiersStLouis. The video will also be shared on the Missouri Historical Society’s YouTube channel, according to the release.

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to those who make a free, timed reservation and wear a face covering. Museum staff recently began offering weekly outdoor tours on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., as well. A tour is scheduled for Veteran’s Day and on Wednesdays through Dec. 30. Register to attend at mohistory.org/events.