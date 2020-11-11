St. Louis Area Organizations Present Virtual Veterans Day Programs, Socially Distanced Activities

Instead of traditional Veterans Day parades and ceremonies, various metro area organizations are opting for virtual celebrations of our nation’s heroes this year.
The 37th Annual Veterans Day Parade organized by the Missouri Historical Society, which operates Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the City of St. Louis Office of Special Events will proceed in the form of a pre-recorded video airing today at noon. According to a press release, the video will highlight area veteran organizations and past participants of the annual parade while thanking veterans and active duty service members for their work.
Tune in using this Zoom link or through Soldiers Memorial Military Museum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms via @SoldiersStLouis. The video will also be shared on the Missouri Historical Society’s YouTube channel, according to the release.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to those who make a free, timed reservation and wear a face covering. Museum staff recently began offering weekly outdoor tours on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., as well. A tour is scheduled for Veteran’s Day and on Wednesdays through Dec. 30. Register to attend at mohistory.org/events.
Gateway Arch Park Foundation will also take a virtual approach to its Veterans Day festivities by hosting an online Salute to Veterans at 1 p.m. The program, presented in collaboration with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service, will feature “a patriotic performance by the Airlifter Brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America” and recognition of veterans who work at Gateway Arch National Park, according to a press release.
“The freedoms we enjoy each day are possible because of our retired and active duty service men and women, to whom we are forever grateful,” says Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, in the release. “This virtual musical tribute honors the bravery and sacrifices of all veterans and their families and gives a special nod to the many veterans now working at our beloved Gateway Arch National Park.”
The program will be available for streaming at archpark.org and through the Gateway Arch Park Foundation Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!