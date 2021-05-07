The Presidents of St. Louis Sports Talk Trades, Local Favorites and More

There may not be another town in America that has two main sports executives with so much in common as St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues President Doug Armstrong and St. Louis Cardinals President John Mozeliak both:
- Have won two championships – one as an assistant and one as the head of the organization.
- Have worked with only two teams in their careers.
- Have had two children – one boy and one girl. Also, each had a child attend Boston College.
- Are in their 50s.
- Work more secretly than a CIA agent when it comes to trades – and only tell their sons the real skinny on what’s about to happen.
Oh, and they happen to live about 2 miles apart.
Armstrong and Mozeliak are also both too passionate about their professions to have much free time. I don’t know if Mozeliak actually takes vacations, and Armstrong is one of the more intense sports executives you’ll ever see on a game day.
One similarity is clear: They’re both really good at their jobs. Armstrong brought St. Louis its first-ever Stanley Cup. His trades are what set up that run – just like Mozeliak did with a flurry of trades that made the 2011 World Series possible. Every year these two have been at the helm, their teams have had an excellent chance to win their respective central divisions.
Ladue News recently chatted with these two titans about their jobs, their trades and little-known facts.
What’s the coolest thing about your job?
Armstrong: Travel.
Mozeliak: Getting to work with people.
What’s the worst thing about your job?
Armstrong: Travel.
Mozeliak: Dealing with the expectations and always trying to deliver.
Who’s your favorite all-time player?
Armstrong: Brett Hull.
Mozeliak: Stan [Musial] and Red [Schoendienst].
You’re building a franchise – what player in history do you take first?
Armstrong: Wayne Gretzky.
Mozeliak: Ken Griffey Jr.
What’s your favorite St. Louis restaurant and your favorite dish at that restaurant?
Armstrong: Paul Manno’s and sea bass.
Mozeliak: Dominic’s and veal Milanese.
Who was your sports hero growing up?
Armstrong: Gordie Howe.
Mozeliak: Johnny Bench.
What player have you had over the years that your wife finds attractive?
Armstrong: Colton Parayko.
Mozeliak: Harrison Bader.
What’s your all-time favorite trade?
Armstrong: Ryan O’Reilly.
Mozeliak: Matt Holliday, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
Is it true that you only tell your sons when a big trade is about to happen?
Armstrong: My son is a hockey fan, and he played a little bit. He loves to be a fly on the wall when we are talking. It’s something that I find nice to share with my son because he loves the game so much.
Mozeliak: My 16-year-old son knew everything about the Arenado deal. I was actually feeling more stress from him for us to push this over the goal line than [I was from] other places. He was actually sitting in the room when I was discussing it with the Rockies. He would ask me all the time, “Where are you on this?”
What trade would you like to have back?
Armstrong: I am glad we actually did it, but it didn’t work out. The Ryan Miller trade.
Mozeliak: I don’t know the answer to that question. People want me to say Randy Arozarena, but I don’t know that. [The player the team got in return, Matthew Liberatore, is an outstanding prospect who is thought to have the potential to become a star.]
When your career is over, what would you want somebody to say about your work?
Armstrong: That I treated people honestly and tried to do what is best for the organization.
Mozeliak: Two things – that he left it better than he found it, and the people I worked with had fun.
Frank Cusumano is a 17-time Emmy Award-winner on KSDK-TV; he also hosts The Pressbox on The All New 590 the Fan from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday and contributes to The Dave Glover Show on FM NewsTalk 97.1. Follow him on Twitter @frank_cusumano.