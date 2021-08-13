St. Louis Area Golf News From Griesedieck Men’s Championship, Missouri Amateur Championship and More

Thomas Takes Griesedieck
Frankie Thomas joined his father, Scott, in winning the St. Louis District Golf Association’s 102nd annual Griesedieck Men’s Championship last month at St. Charles’ Bogey Hills Country Club.
Thomas defeated Sam Migdal 1-up to win his first championship. His father similarly titled in 1993, and the two of them rank as the first father-son duo to achieve that honor.
“It’s great competition, and I was happy to have my parents there,” says the younger Thomas. “It’s awesome to put my name on the trophy along with my dad’s name.”
Anticipation Builds for Charity Classic
The first PGA TOUR Champions event, the Ascension Charity Classic, will take place Sept. 6 to 12 at Jennings’ Norwood Hills Country Club.
Former St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith and St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube constitute the third and fourth members of the tourney’s signature event, the Legends Charity Challenge.
They join golf über-champion Jack Nicklaus and Missouri native/World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson in a powerhouse foursome that will compete in an exhibition match to benefit charity.
Nick Ragone, Ascension executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, calls assembling that foursome “a dream come true for our inaugural event.”
Proceeds will benefit Marygrove in Florissant, St. Louis-headquartered Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, also situated in that municipality.
Brokenbrow Tops Missouri Amateur
In June, Missouri Baptist University assistant golf coach and alum Curtis Brokenbrow won the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship, the granddaddy of all Missouri amateur tourneys and the state’s most prestigious event.
Brokenbrow – who hails from Manchester, England – earned his victory at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, roughly 180 miles west of Ladue.
“After the winning putt dropped, a sense of relief came over me that the marathon week was over,” Brokenbrow says. “I don’t really think I realized the enormity of the event until a few days later. The amount of people that reached out and congratulated me was truly humbling.”
Women’s Amateur, Mid Amateur Titles Go to Bell, Parrish
Jackson’s Sarah Bell won the 91st Missouri Women’s Amateur Championship at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg in July.
Bell posted an impressive 2-under 68 in the final round to finish the three-day tourney at 7-under par.
Columbia’s Sarah Parrish, who set a new course record with a 7-under 63 during Round 2, took second place and the title in the related Mid Amateur Championship.
Also in the Mid Amateur, nine-time Amateur champ Ellen Port of St. Louis finished second at 3-over.
McLaughlin, Guerra Trophy in MAGA Championships
Avery McLaughlin, a freshman at Town and Country’s Visitation Academy, and John Guerra, a junior at Creve Coeur’s Chaminade College Preparatory School, will be stewarding the Barbara A. Berkmeyer and James M. Holtgrieve trophies for the next year.
The two won championships in their division in the 22nd Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship. The 36-hole, two-day tourney took place at Bel-Nor’s Normandie Golf Course.
Otherwise, Jack Lematty earned first place in the 14-15 Boys Division with a two-day total of 15-over (81-76). Also, after winning his division in the third Metropolitan 9-Hole Championship, Chaminade’s John DeLuca took the 12-13 Boys Division, going 16-over (75-83).
Ferris, Kreikemeier and Shirley Swing at U.S. Amateur
Christopher Ferris, Max Kreikemeier and Zach Shirley advanced to play in the 121st U.S. Amateur from Aug. 9 to 15 by qualifying in a two-day event at Eureka’s Aberdeen Golf Club last month.
Ferris earned medalist honors by carding nine birdies with just three bogeys through the 36 holes. He finished with a 6-under 136.
Kreikemeier claimed the second qualifying spot; Shirley, the third.
The U.S. Amateur is taking place at Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club.