Second Serve: St. Louis Teen Leads Tennis Equipment Donation Effort Benefiting Underserved Communities

In tennis, you get two chances to put the ball in play. At Second Serve, a national nonprofit that empowers youth through leadership roles, that additional opportunity to make a move has inspired a mission supporting underprivileged children in low-income communities around the world through sports equipment donations. Local teen Ariel Madatali is leading this collections effort as the St. Louis president.

“Tennis is a sport that brings people together,” the young national competitor says. “It can also build character, improve health, teach life lessons and more. Some kids don’t have access to playing tennis, so Second Serve’s goal is to help provide those underprivileged kids with the equipment they need to fulfill their goals and have the best experience they can.”

Madatali has established relationships with tennis clubs throughout the metro area, including at the Frontenac Racquet Club and Woodsmill Tennis Club, enabling St. Louisans to drop off their donations of gently used sports equipment and shoes for Second Serve to distribute to children in need.

The teen leader recently collected more than 60 pairs of sneakers in varying sizes, which Second Serve then shipped to Manav Sadhna, an ashram serving underprivileged children in Ahmedabad, India.

“Kids who used to play without shoes now have [some] to play tennis in,” Madatali reports.

“For the children of Manav Sadhna, playing sports brings irreplaceable joy, as it gives them a chance to escape everything and have fun,” a press release for the organization states, later relating that adult-sized shoes were also supplied to adult field workers.