Scott Langley Announces Retirement Ahead of 2022 Pro Golf Season

Langley Retires as Pro
Despite the start of the 2022 pro golf season, Manchester native Scott Langley isn’t playing, having announced his retirement late last year on Twitter.
In that tweet, Langley quoted Ecclesiastes 7:8 (New International Version): “The end of the matter is better than its beginning.”
He made his final PGA TOUR-sanctioned start this past August at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.
Langley, in his time on the PGA TOUR and related Korn Ferry Tour, earned nearly $4 million.
His 10-year career featured many highlights, one of the biggest being ranked as low amateur at the 2010 U.S. Open, one of golf’s four major championships – he finished tied for 16th.
Prior to that, notably, Langley ranked as the first former participant of the First Tee – Greater St. Louis program (“Building Game Changers by empowering kids and teens through the game of golf,” according to its website) to earn a PGA TOUR card.
Langley also topped a tourney, the Web.com Tour’s Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama in 2018.
Langley regained his PGA TOUR card for the next season but ended 153rd in the FedExCup standings. As his final top 10 result at a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, he finished sixth at California’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2019.
New Pro Tourney Comes Here
Normandy’s Glen Echo Country Club will host a new pro tourney locally on Sept. 8 and 9: the APGA Tour St. Louis – Ascension Classic presented by Daugherty Business Solutions.
Ascension and the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour, with the Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, finalized a three-year agreement to host the new open-to-the-public tourney locally. General admission to the 36-hole stand-alone APGA Tour stroke-play competition costs nothing.
Its debut follows the September 2021 inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. That official PGA TOUR Champions event raised more than $1 million for St. Louis charities and drew record crowds.
MAGA Recognizes Awardees for 2021
The 2021 Metropolitan Player of the Year Awards reception took place in November at Ladue’s Old Warson Country Club.
These honorees received hardware for accomplishments last season:
- Curtis Brokenbrow was named Metropolitan Player of the Year. His first stroke-play competition came at the Metropolitan Open Championship, where he earned low amateur after going 2-under in a field of 94 professionals and only 40 amateurs.
- Ellen Port of Sunset Country Club was named Metropolitan Women’s Player of the Year for the 23rd time. Highlighting Port’s play last season was her win at the Metropolitan Senior Amateur, where she became the first woman to compete in the championship flight and the first woman to win the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s premier senior men’s championship.
- Brian Lovett of Bellerive Country Club was named Senior Men’s Player of the Year. A sectional qualifying medalist at the Fort Wayne U.S. Senior Open qualifier, Lovett fired a 1-under 70 and earned a spot in the field at Omaha Country Club in July.