One-on-One Hockey Coaching Facilities Help St. Louis Area Students On and Off the Ice

When the Rockwood Summit High School varsity hockey team took the ice for their first game of the season, fans filled the stands. Among the crowd were the coaches and staff of St. Louis Hockey Training, cheering for one player in particular – a freshman who made the team after three years of hard work and coaching at SLHT.

“He’s a special kid who came to us with a goal: to play varsity hockey,” says Zane Truman, co-owner and coach. “We put together a plan, and he achieved his goal, so our whole group went out to support him.”

That coach-player relationship and the satisfaction of seeing students improve are Truman’s favorite aspects of his work.

Several years ago, he and fellow youth hockey coach Alex Switzer – both St. Louis natives who have played hockey since childhood – came up with the idea of establishing a one-on-one hockey coaching facility to help players of all ages, from those who never donned skates before to those who already have years of experience on the ice.

During 30-minute training sessions, players divide their time between a 1,200-square-foot synthetic ice surface and a skating treadmill. Students focus on skating, shooting, stick-handling and passing. “We really focus on fundamental skills,” Switzer says. “Some of our high-level players were making shots because they’re so athletic but not using optimal form, so we work on that. For instance, the treadmill is a great tool for working on proper stride.”