November 2021: Golf News in the St. Louis Metro Area This Month

Port Falls Short in Bid for Eighth USGA Title
In September, the legendary Ellen Port came close to winning another USGA championship.
Port, a seven-time USGA champ, lost 2 and 1 to Lara Tennant of Portland, Oregon. Tennant – the No. 1 seed and the two-time defending champion – outlasted Port in the 18-hole final of the 59th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship on the Dogwood Course at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Florida.
An eighth USGA title would have put Port in the esteemed company of Jack Nicklaus and JoAnne Carner.
“Lara is such a good putter and such a good player,” Port says. “I knew she wasn’t going to make many mistakes. We each made a bad swing. Unfortunately, mine was when we were running out of holes [on No. 14], and then I couldn’t convert a putt on 15 that would have helped my cause a little bit.”
For Port, it was a second defeat in a USGA championship final against seven victories – most recently, in the 2016 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur. The other defeat came in the 2002 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur – to Kathy Hartwiger, who reached the quarterfinals this week.
“I was hoping to finish it off, but Lara had other plans,” Port says. “The other time I lost in a final, it was a silent 11-hour car ride home. I’ve matured since then, but I want to apologize to [husband/caddie] Andy in case I’m a little quiet. He carried my bag and was my support through all this.”
Tennant respects Port and what’s she’s accomplished. “Ellen Port is one of the greatest USGA champions of all time,” Tennant says. “I don’t know how to describe her to people because she has everything. She has tremendous skill, a tremendous mind on the golf course, and I feel fortunate to call her a friend. I was lucky in that I was able to play just a little bit better today than she did.”
Port received a silver medal and a three-year exemption into this championship, as well as an exemption into the 2021 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
“I love the golf community,” Port says. “Everybody is cheering for everybody, and it’s becoming kind of global where with Golf Channel and people are just happy when people do well at any level.”
Berkmeyer Enters Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Later this month, Barbara Berkmeyer will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.
Berkmeyer was the first woman to earn an athletic scholarship to the University of Missouri, where she later served on the board of curators. She was inducted into the University of Missouri-Columbia Hall of Fame in 2001. Berkmeyer has won amateur golf titles in five different decades.
Berkmeyer honed her skills at the Algonquin Golf Course in Webster Groves after her father took a superintendent position there. She went on to become a five-time winner of the Missouri Women’s Amateur and a four-time runner-up in that event. Berkmeyer also played in five U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships and four LPGA events, in which she earned the low amateur score twice. She also finished in the round of 16 in the USGA Women’s Senior Amateur twice and was its runner-up in 2002 – the same year she was the runner-up of the Canadian Ladies National Senior Championship.
A 13-time Missouri State Seniors champion, Berkmeyer otherwise has won eight St. Louis Women’s District crowns and two Metropolitan Amateur Championships.
Berkmeyer Falls to Brown in U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship
Skip Berkmeyer – the son of Barbara Berkmeyer – reached the round of 16 in the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship but lost 4 and 2 to Hayes Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Berkmeyer has competed in 31 USGA championships, including nine U.S. Mid-Amateurs and 11 U.S. Amateurs. He had previously advanced to the round of 16 in the 2007 Mid-Amateur.
Berkmeyer has won three Missouri State Amateur and three Missouri Mid-Amateur titles.