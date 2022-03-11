A Conversation With St. Louis Sports Legend and New Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil

There has never been another one like him. Sure, there are coaches who care about their players or say they care about those players, but nobody like Dick Vermeil.
He once coached a player by the name of Lawrence Phillips who did about as many things wrong as a professional athlete can do. The final straw occurred when Phillips played a game for the St. Louis Rams while intoxicated. Vermeil had to cut him. When explaining the move to the local media the next day in Earth City, Vermeil broke down in tears.
Vermeil is now an 85-year-old former coach who can be proud of a sensational career. He inherited three bad franchises and turned them into model organizations. The first project was in Philadelphia. The year before Vermeil took over, the Eagles were 4-10, in 1975. Four years later, they made it to the Super Bowl. In 1996, he took the St. Louis Rams job when the team was coming off a 6-10 season. Three years later, the Rams won the Super Bowl. In 2001, Vermeil went to Kansas City, where the Chiefs had been 7-9. Two years later, he won the division with a 13-3 record.
He did all of this with an interesting style. Even though he knew the names of all his players’ wives and kids and openly showed his love for his football family, he was as demanding as any coach in the league. When he took over the St. Louis Rams, his training camps were legendarily in 100 degree heat in Macomb, Illinois. The Rams would go in full pads in the morning for three hours and then take a break and go in the late afternoon for another three hours. Vermeil felt that it was all necessary to change the culture of a franchise that couldn’t win. Some players who disagreed with his style rarely had an issue with the man. They knew he cared. They know he still cares. Vermeil says that, to this day, he spends much of his time calling his players and checking in on how they are doing.
Vermeil recently received professional football’s highest honor: an invitation to the Hall of Fame.
Describe what being in the Hall of Fame means to you.
As a football coach, you get here because of the people you surround yourself with. And I’m in debt to every one of them. When something like this happens, at least it is to me, you start thinking about everybody that made a contribution, and you're sure hoping – I know I am – I am hoping everybody that's been involved in my career in any capacity takes the time to appreciate the contribution they made to me. I'm the byproduct of the efforts of many great people.
How does it feel to achieve this honor?
It’s a great feeling. I can’t tell you how many text messages I’ve gotten, but it is rewarding to know and have it reconfirmed how many people appreciated my approach to coaching no matter how hard I worked. That’s very gratifying, and I’m very grateful.
Let’s talk movies. After the release of the Kurt Warner movie this year, “American Underdog,” and counting the Disney film “Invincible” from 2006 – the one made about when you recruited former bartender Vince Papale for the Philadelphia Eagles – you have now been portrayed on the big screen by both Dennis Quaid and Greg Kinnear. That’s pretty impressive.
I never ever would have guessed that. It’s amazing. I have seen both movies. In fact, I have seen Kurt’s movie three times, and I loved it. I think a lot of people are going to identify with it. The best part for me was when they showed real St. Louis Rams video. They actually used conversations I had with Kurt that I gave the producers before they made the movie. I felt really good about that.
I am wondering if you paid any attention to the settlement in which the city of St. Louis got $790 million from Stan Kroenke and the NFL?
Well, you know, money is one thing. But it won’t bring the atmosphere, the spirit and the business booms around the stadium like the Cardinals do every year. I am glad they got the money, but I don’t how much any of those fans will ever get to enjoy that money.
Do you think you coached the best offense ever with the Greatest Show on Turf?
I don’t know if there will be an offense with [four, soon to be] five Hall of Famers like we had in St. Louis. Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers. Without those guys, no matter how smart the coaches appeared to be, we wouldn’t have been that great.
Talk to me about the importance of relationships with your players.
To me, coaching was always relationship building. The better relationship you had with people, the more contribution they can do for you and what you can do for them. You trusted each other, and you didn’t pull any punches. You did things for each other.
You are starting a franchise, and you can take any player in NFL history – who would you take?
Lawrence Taylor.
Who would your coach be?
Tom Landry.
If there were no football in this world, what would you have done with your life?
I would like to have been a race car driver like Mario Andretti.
Describe a perfect Sunday for you.
Start with bacon and eggs for breakfast. Then, I watch the 1 p.m. Eagles game. [Then a] 4 p.m. game – I choose which game. I have the dish, so I can watch whatever game one of my former coaches is involved in. 5 p.m., open a bottle of wine. Then barbecue. Then watch the Sunday night game. Finish the bottle of wine. Fall asleep before the game ends.
How would you like to be remembered?
[As someone who] really cared about his players, regardless if they were All-Pro, first-string or third-string.
