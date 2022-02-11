A Conversation With Nationally Celebrated Sportscaster Bob Costas

Jack Buck – arguably St. Louis’ best sportscaster ever and a Hall of Famer himself – once said it on the radio: “I saw Bob Costas on television last night doing the Olympics, and he’s the best television sportscaster of all time.”
At the time, Buck’s eldest son, Joe, hadn’t become a household name yet, and of course, there are other greats, such as Al Michaels and Vincent (Vin) Scully, who also deserve a shoutout in a dialogue of the best of all time. But the point remains true: Costas has to be in that conversation.
How many others have won 28 national Emmy Awards and hosted 12 Olympic games? Think about his longevity, too. One of his most famous baseball calls came in 1984 – on the Ryne Sandberg two-homer game against the St. Louis Cardinals – and 30 years later, he was on the broadcast for Derek Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium.
Costas will turn 70 years old in March, and he’s not slowing down a bit. He’ll work a full schedule of games for MLB Network. He has rejoined HBO with his “Back on the Record” program, which features long-form interviews with everybody from Peyton Manning to Charles Barkley to Billie Jean King. He’s come a long way from when he arrived in St. Louis as a 22-year-old to broadcast Spirits of St. Louis games in the ABA on KMOX radio. In fact, the first time he met Jack Buck, Costas recalls Buck cracking, “I’ve got ties older than you, kid.”
You’ve told me that you’re not very good at many things, but you were blessed with those presentation skills. I’ve always thought it’s like a basketball player who was blessed with a vertical jump.
It’s true that [at] 90 percent of what other people can do, I am inept. I was blessed to be at KMOX at a young age and be around talents like Jack Carney, Jack Buck, Jim White, Bill Wilkerson, Bob Starr, Dan Kelly and Bob Hardy. That was a broadcasting mecca, and you had to get good quickly just to pull your weight.
I love the story about how you’d listen to games on the radio to help with your dad’s gambling.
My dad was a degenerate gambler. He would have me out in the car fiddling with the radio. He would have me listening to KMOX in St. Louis, WLW in Cincinnati, WJR in Detroit. I am listening to Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Mel Allen and Red Barber. I am listening to all these different broadcasting styles, and they were seeping in. I was 10 and 11 years old. I thought, “This is a great way to be connected to sports, especially baseball.”
Let’s make you commissioner of baseball for one day. What would you want to do?
It would all be about pace of play. I would do the pitch clock with nobody on base. I would outlaw the shift, and what that means is you have to have players on either side of second base. In effect, they are playing a zone defense. Other sports have been more nimble in adjusting their rules and the way their rules are applied. Baseball is less quick to do that because of a heavy accent on tradition. Something they may consider doing is lowering the interpretation of the strike zone. The high strike – batters hit, like, 140 against that. Bringing that down would change things considerably.
Were you shocked when you heard about Mike Shildt being fired?
Something internally was off. Shildt was the epitome of the Cardinal way. He was reverent about what it was to be a Cardinal. It was a curious thing. I feel bad for Mike. It seems to me he was a really good guy. He had a nice record over three years. He couldn’t have done much better under the circumstance. He had five Gold Gloves.
You could have kept quiet while at NBC about how the NFL mishandled concussions. Instead, you took a strong stand. Why?
I did because it was the elephant in the room. It was a pertinent part of the story. There are issues you must cover. … I just felt it was a part – not the only part – but a part of what my job should have been. In baseball, I talked steroids before most. It was a story.
How about politics? Most sportscasters avoid it. You don’t, but you risk losing some of your popularity by delving into it.
When political issues have intersected with sports, then I have done that. Some people view the Washington football team’s name as an issue. Get a dictionary – the word redskin has a negative connotation. Many of the things I have said could have been interpreted as conservative. In this atmosphere, people really don’t want to give a fair characterization of what you have to say, at least some people. People want a hot button to push the resentment of their preferred audience.
Describe your first meeting with Howard Cosell.
I was in my early 30s. I very politely introduced myself to him and said, “It’s a pleasure to meet you.” Howard said, “I know who you are. You are the child who rhapsodizes about the infield fly rule. I am sure you will have a fine career.” He took a puff of cigar and left. I thought he was the biggest schmuck I have ever met.
What interview was always great?
Jim Valvano, Jack Buck, Harry Caray and Vince Scully.
What interview subject were you most in awe of meeting?
Paul McCartney. He had not done an American television interview in over 10 years when he came in the door. I was thinking about all the people I went to grade school with, and they are thinking, “There is Bobby Costas, talking to Paul McCartney.” He put me at ease as soon as the interview started.
I can offer you a round of golf. Who’s in your foursome?
Well, I wouldn’t take anybody who was any good. I am lucky now to break 110. I wouldn’t want any [player] who would mind if I picked up the ball after a double par or improved my lie. I would choose my son, Keith, and you can choose the other two.
Your son, Keith, is a great producer at MLB Network. How would you compare his baseball knowledge to yours?
His baseball knowledge is much greater than mine if you are talking about current players. He is my “ear” when I am broadcasting games. I still have the edge on history. But his knowledge of history is better than 95 percent of 35-year-olds.
How would you like to be remembered?
[As] a guy who took the job seriously. As someone who prepared. If, along the way, I enhanced people’s enjoyment and treated people well, that would be fine. I am good with that.
