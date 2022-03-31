Plaza Advisory Group Helps You Plan For Your Best future

When it comes to planning for your financial future, it’s never too early to start. This applies to all forms of financial planning but none so much as longevity planning – planning for living well into your later years.
“It’s a problem that comes out of something good – life expectancy has gone up, and people are able to be more independent later in life,” explains Whitey Holt, CFP®, CDFA®, wealth manager at Plaza Advisory Group. “We’ve adapted that into our practice. By purposeful planning for your later years, you could actually retain more of your independence when those years come.”
Planning that looks far into the future took a backseat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and for some, plans abruptly changed. Plaza Advisory Group helps clients begin thinking about the future as early as possible by providing a wealth of resources, including several checklists that can assist them with knowing when it’s time to take certain steps.
“These are conversations that should happen early – the goal should be to have a plan before it is needed,” Holt encourages, stressing the importance of formalizing financial plans and keeping them as straightforward as possible. This can include setting up a centralized location for monitoring various accounts, using tools to monitor the accounts of an older loved one and planning around sudden changes in circumstance. With the elderly being prime targets for fraud schemes, Plaza helps families put in safeguards to keep themselves and their money safe.
Longevity planning is a relatively new form of financial planning, and Plaza Advisory Group has been working to stay at the front edge with conversations that keep them abreast of what’s happening in their clients lives. “We care deeply about our relationships with our clients,” Holt says. “We are always looking for the best tools to help them through all of life’s transitions. We want to do all that we can to help our clients enjoy a safe, comfortable and long life.”
Plaza Advisory Group, 101 S. Hanley Road, 314-726-0600, plazaadvisors.com
