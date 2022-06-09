Plaza Advisory Group Helps Create Plans for Generations to Come

It’s important to keep future generations in mind in your financial planning, and there’s no better way than to work with a multigenerational team of financial advisors. Plaza Advisory Group, affiliated with Steward Partners, understands the importance of planning for a family’s future and works with clients on creating organized and functional plans for multiple generations to come.

“One of the most common needs is to ensure clients’ financial assets are organized and titled correctly before something happens,” says Martha Guyer, Wealth Manager. “We do that by engaging with our clients’ estate and tax planning professionals early which allows us to be an integral part of legacy planning.”

Guyer adds that this can carry over to generations that may not exist yet – such as paying for the college tuition of future grandchildren or funding another multigenerational goal. Plaza takes into account what its clients want for the future and helps ensure that things will go as they planned. Plaza Advisory Group holds its clients’ interests at heart in all things, including how much they do or do not want to share with their family regarding their financial plans.

Often, clients’ planning needs extend beyond basic estate and tax planning. “Some of our clients include business owners and succession planning is important to facilitate a smooth transition when the next generation takes over,” adds Corey P. Briggs, CFP®, CIMA®, Wealth Manager. “There are a lot of areas in which we can help family-owned businesses. Some examples include establishing retirement plans, risk management for key employees, facilitating discussions between their accounting firm, attorney, and next generation, and simplify finding third-party business appraisers.”

Plaza Advisory Group is comprised of three advisory teams who each bring their own strengths to the business. The result is a well-rounded team with a person who focuses on just about any financial area a client could need. From working with life transitions, such as widowhood or divorce, to business owners and philanthropic families, Plaza offers advice for a wide array of needs.

Briggs also explains that having multigenerational teams at Plaza means there are advisors that may better connect with younger clients. “Everyone at Plaza is a peer,” he says. “In the past, jobs were more segmented but now we all work together as a team. By doing that, it allows for the client to have more people to talk to and connect with.”

“Combining the strengths and perspectives of the older and younger advisors is beneficial,” Guyer adds. “A multigenerational team to work with multigenerational families just makes sense.”

