Pace Properties Looks Toward the Future of Business

“Commercial real estate is changing, globally speaking,” explains Pace’s director of brokerage, Evan Barnett. “Retail is changing; more service-type businesses and e-commerce are added into the mix. It’s a 180-degree shift on uses.”
Barnett adds that, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the workplace had already been changing, and the events of 2020 simply pushed these trends forward and accelerated them.
With regard to e-commerce, Pace’s senior vice president of brokerage, Patrick Willett, adds that commercial real estate developers don’t need to fear the continued rise in online shopping as they have in the past.
“This trend has been happening for many years and into the future,” he says. “[The internet] is going to complement retailers; some retailers that were only online have started opening brick-and-mortar and vice versa. You can order online and then pick items up, or try them on in-store and have them delivered to your home. It’s integrated through all services.”
Furthermore, these trends focus on the accessibility of the customer. Whether it’s parking reserved for customers, delivery services – in-house or through a third party – or windows for pickup and drive thru, real estate needs to be capable of accommodating these shifts in how the customer interacts.
“The city and county of St. Louis has so many rulebooks that make it hard for pickup windows and drive thru windows, and they’ll have to accommodate those things going forward because it’s the way of the future,” Willett says.
Barnett and Willett explain that these trends are happening all across the metro area, from the City Foundry in St. Louis’ midtown to Chesterfield Commons. “The suburban listings are seeing the same trends,” Barnett says. “The Foundry is getting the more unique and apparent diversity, [but] the same things that are happening in midtown are happening in Warrenton and Hannibal and St. Charles.”
