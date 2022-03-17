New City School Encourages Diversity With Summer Institute for Teachers of Color

Located in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, New City School has served as an independent elementary school since 1969, based on its pillars of academic excellence, diversity beyond the numbers, personal intelligences and joyful learning. The school believes these pillars lead to empowering students to become thoughtful and caring members of their community.
“None of those four pillars operates independently,” says head of school Alexis Wright. “When we think about the skills we want young adults to have, we want them to excel in all those areas.”
Genevieve D’Arcy, a fifth and sixth grade teacher at New City School, adds: “Education is an approach to life. Experiencing a diversity of people as well as subjects, and looking for joy and passion is what we’re learning for – and for us, that leads into academic excellence.”
This emphasis on diversity is what inspired New City School to begin the Linda Churchwell-Varga Institute for Beginning Teachers of Color. Named after a former New City School educator, now a seventh and eighth grade principal at Ladue’s John Burroughs School, the institute focuses on inspiring early career educators of color to teach at an independent school.
“Linda was with New City for 27 years [and] is a deep thinker and a gentle soul and an advocate for diversity initiatives – there is no better person to name the program after,” Wright says, adding that Churchwell-Varga will be an active part of the institute.
The institute was inspired by Wright’s own experience with a summer institute in New York City as a young teacher, as well as doing a service to the community through providing students with mirrors and windows in their education. “Students need to see themselves reflected in their teachers and in what they see,” D’Arcy says.
The-five-day program will involve intensive workshops, covering everything from teaching with multiple intelligences and concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion, to how independent schools operate and professional development to help with résumés and interviews for participating teachers. Alongside panels with students, administrators, parents and educators, there will also be visits to various independent schools in the metro area.
“We want to develop a cohort of fellows that help teachers of color create connections with one another, even if they teach at different schools,” D’Arcy says. “We hope they’ll turn around and come back to be on panels [in future years].”
“This work is so aligned with our school’s mission of empowering students to build unity and grow a more equitable world,” Wright says. “The work of every school should be grounded in its mission – in the classroom and in these special initiatives and programs.”
The institute will run from June 13 to 17, and applications are being accepted from now until April 29. More information on how to be a part of this incredible opportunity can be found at newcityschool.org/lcvsi.
New City School, 5209 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, 314-361-6411, newcityschool.org