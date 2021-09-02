New City School Brings Education Outside the Classroom

Since 1969, New City School has achieved its share of accolades with academics. However, they not only want to set students up for success at school, but also in society.
“The kind of educational experience we offer is all about preparing children for the future and what the future holds,” says head of school Alexis Wright. “That focus on academics is important, but it’s also about the kind of person that a child is going to become.”
Which, Wright says, starts at an early age, explaining that New City School works to provide children with a solid foundation during the period of rapid brain development and growth.
“[This is] when kids are just soaking up everything around them – from the classroom to the natural world outside of the classroom,” says Wright. “We really see early childhood as our opportunity to help children develop the skills that they are going to need for success at school and at life.”
And, according to 3/4s teacher Heidi Kehle, New City School’s early childhood program accomplishes this by focusing on multiple intelligences – specifically intrapersonal and interpersonal intelligences.
“Intrapersonal has to do with knowing yourself; knowing your strengths, knowing your challenges, knowing how you might respond in certain situations,” says Kehle. “Then the interpersonal intelligence is [asking] how do I interact with others, how can I be successful in a group setting as far as taking turns with conversation and having the skills such as self-awareness and appreciation for diversity.”
Kehle adds that these skills are taught through teachable moments, especially with the lives of the 3- and 4-year-olds. “What we’re hoping for and what we try to encourage is that development of self-awareness, but also the awareness of others and realizing that, ‘oh my goodness, there are some things the same about me and Tiana’ … and then there might be some things that are different,” she says.
And it’s teachers like Kehle, who has been with New City School since 1989, who make that part possible.
“Our teachers are experts in child development and in understanding how to design curricular experiences that allow children to be captivated, interested and engaged in learning,” says Wright. “Children come to us, we firmly believe, innately curious about the world around them and who’s in their community. It’s really our job as educators to foster and build on that curiosity.”
