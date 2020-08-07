Nation’s Only Transgender Memorial Finds Renewed Purpose With Local Advocacy Group in St. Louis

The first transgender memorial in the U.S. – and only the second of its kind in the world – can be found here in St. Louis. In March, the Metro Trans Umbrella Group acquired the Transgender Memorial Garden, which honors transgender individuals, with motivations to use the space in a way that further benefits the community.

“[The memorial] is a place of grief and hope,” says Sayer Johnson, the group’s executive director and co-founder. “It’s a small slice of earth dedicated to our survival and resilience.”

Located in the Grove business district, the wedge of land on which the memorial lies provides a place for individuals to reflect on the community and their personal journeys.

In 2015, members of the trans community and allies began the makeover of a vacant lot to create a park that would memorialize transgender people who have been killed for their gender expression across the country. The aim, according to a St. Louis Public Radio article on local activist Leon Braxton, who spearheaded the initiative, was to build a space that offered solace and allowed people reprieve from living in fear.

Construction of the memorial began in 2015, with community contributors pitching in to transform the land into a park. In total, 34 trees, both hackberry and redbud varietals, cover the park – 24 of which came from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s president, Lewis Reed, through the Plant4PeaceSTL initiative. Monetary donations supplied materials for a butterfly garden, and benches were donated by St. Louis’ #Boom Magazine and local counselor Cindy Betz. A winding path through the park completes the serene setting.