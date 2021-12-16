MPWR Creates Community in Today's Workplace

When Collections by Joya founder Betsy Nacrelli set out to create MPWR STL she not only wanted to create a collaborative workspace for women — she wanted to create community.
“When we started Joya our first line of our business plan read, ‘When women support each other incredible things can happen,’ and so MPWR was kind of born from that same philosophy,” says Nacrelli. “MPWR is a community space and a safe place for women to come together to share ideas and to help springboard their business to the next level.”
Which is something Nacrelli experienced firsthand when founding her business.
“I leaned really, really heavily on many other women in business when I started Joya,” she says. “I remember I would just ask women that I looked up to to have coffee with me so I could ask them questions, and so I was lucky that I received that mentoring and support. I found that women were so open to sharing their pitfalls and challenges – the good, the bad and the ugly. I wanted to be able to provide that to other women in business who are either starting out or who are at the point where they’re trying to scale their business.”
This became the goal and mission of MPWR STL and its collaborative workspaces.
“I wanted to take it a step further, so I was thinking about all the things that were a struggle for me when I started out — things that I couldn’t afford like photography services and graphic design services,” says Nacrelli. “I said, ‘What if we created a community that was kind of an incubator where we would provide these women additional support and resources, as well as mentoring and consulting?’ So that’s how MPWR grew from that, and it’s turned into something beyond my wildest dreams.”
Resources that include the obvious part-time and full-time offices (which are warm and cozy to say the least), but also an event space, a photography studio with in-house photographers, consultations (think logistics, sourcing, etc.) and exclusive events (brand building, mentor Mondays and workshops), just to name a few.
“The response has been so incredible that we have quite a waitlist for our full-time office space,” says Nacrelli. “I’ve so enjoyed talking with all the different members and kind of understanding the pain points that many of these businesses are having. One of the things that stuck out immediately was that a lot of these businesses – especially the direct to consumer businesses – are growing [so] rapidly that they’re actually working between two or three different spaces. They don’t have a good warehouse or fulfillment system, and it’s preventing them from really growing and scaling as fast as they could.”
Which is why as of early 2022 Nacrelli is excited to open MPWR Catalyst, which is just an approximate three minutes from MPWR STL, on Delmar Boulevard and 18th Street.
“MPWR Catalyst is going to be co-working space and office space, as well as warehouse and storage fulfillment and production space, for any of our businesses that need that,” says Nacrelli. “I think to have an environment where women can come together, support one another and feel safe to ask the tough questions when they’re having a rough time or working through a very difficult challenge is really, really important so that we can continue to support and build one another up. And it goes back to that original line in our business plan, which is when women support each other incredible things happen. That’s really at the core of everything that we’re doing. We really want to provide a springboard for these women to take their businesses to the next level.”
MPWR STL, 2815 Locust St., St. Louis, mpwrstl.com