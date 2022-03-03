Modern Vascular of St. Louis Has Top-of-the-Line Treatment, Conveniently Located

Modern Vascular, a nationally renowned clinic for those dealing with peripheral artery disease and other vascular issues, has opened its newest office in Creve Coeur. This clinic, the first in Missouri, is being managed by vascular surgeon Dr. Wande Pratt and brings a local atmosphere to the space.
“All of the staff members are part of the St. Louis community, and we’re passionate about caring for patients in the community,” Pratt says. “Our patients get to know us, and I think that provides a personal touch.”
A small-outpatient-clinic feeling is what drew Pratt to Modern Vascular. He explains that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a tendency for patients to prefer to get care outside of the hospital and that smaller clinics have been able to provide similar care in such cases. He was interested in getting into a space where patients could get in rapidly, as well.
Modern Vascular deals primarily with the narrowing of arteries in the lower extremities with a focus on reducing unnecessary lower-leg and foot amputation, specifically in underserved communities. Modern Vascular even helps patients with parking and transportation to make their visit as hassle-free as possible.
“We pride ourselves on being a one-stop shop for treating vascular problems and diseases,” Pratt says. “For the bulk of patients, we provide counseling and medication and ultrasound studies. We do all of that in [the] office so patients can get that information right away. Within an hour or so, they’ll know how we can treat them, and we outline a plan.”
For those who do need a procedure, Pratt adds that they can come in in the morning and be finished by lunchtime and resume regular activities within the next few days. “For those patients that have a more complex disease, we’ll outline a treatment plan that may require another visit at a later date,” he says. “We do that because it’s our goal to limit their discomfort and maximize their care and their safety.”
Modern Vascular of St. Louis is holding an outreach event on March 30 from 4 to 6 p.m., and is open to patients to come tour of the facility and listen to a presentation by Pratt. Whether it’s for PAD or another vascular condition, learn how Modern Vascular is committed to providing excellent care for the St. Louis community.
641 N. New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, 314-648-0101, modernvascular.com
FAST FACTS
• PAD affects approximately 8 million to 12 million Americans.
• A history of diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure or high cholesterol can lead to a higher risk for PAD.
• Symptoms of PAD include pain, difficulty walking, numbness, tingling and burning sensations. As it progresses, patients can get a loss of sensation in the feet that could lead to major amputation.
• More than 90 percent of PAD-related amputations are preventable if treated early.