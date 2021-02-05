Missouri Historical Society, Metro Theater Company Collaborate to Preserve St. Louis’ History During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Early Days – Stories of the Pandemic, a 15-minute digital play produced by Metro Theater Company, illustrates a birthday celebration over a Zoom call with familiar situations woven into the scene on screen: stating “you’re still on mute,” pausing a conversation while someone tends to a crying child, discussing the dread of a virtual funeral and relaying new plans for a backyard wedding.

Since March, Metro Theater Company’s COVID-19 Memory Project and the Missouri Historical Society’s St. Louis “Stories of the Pandemic” digital archive, now in collaboration, have encouraged area residents to contribute relevant stories, photos and other mementos to their respective initiatives.

“As soon as the pandemic reached St. Louis, the Missouri Historical Society knew that we had to play a big part in documenting and preserving a record of what happened,” says Amy Miller, the society’s teen and theater programs manager.

Materials collected by the theater company and historical society between mid-March and April 10 – more than 200 stories – served as inspiration for Early Days, written by playwright John Wolbers and directed by MTC artistic director Julia Flood.