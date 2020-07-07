Missouri Historical Society Launches Virtual Event Series About Race, Anti-Blackness and Identity

The Missouri Historical Society will host a virtual author presentation Tuesday evening to kick off its new event series called “How Did We Get Here: Conversations about Race, Anti-Blackness, and Identity.”

The virtual events are organized under the society’s African American History Initiative, which launched in 2015 to promote greater cultural understanding.

“We launched the MHS [Missouri Historical Society] African American History Initiative to collaborate with the African American community, national scholars, our members and the St. Louis community to foster an understanding of how history has brought us to where we are as a community and a nation,” society president Dr. Frances Levine said in a press release. “The ‘How Did We Get Here?’ series will allow us to address and examine contemporary issues of race, equity and inclusion through the historical lens.”

Author and professor Crystal Marie Fleming will speak to a digital audience at 6:30 p.m. tonight via Zoom about her latest book, How to Be Less Stupid About Race: On Racism, White Supremacy and the Racial Divide. The book blends memoir with critical race theory, social commentary and satire to debunk common misconceptions about race and reveal the inner workings of systemic racism. According to the press release, systemic racism exposes everyone to racial ignorance or “racial stupidity.”

“When left unchallenged, racial stupidity fuels discriminatory behavior, devalues the lives of black and brown people and reproduces the white supremacist status quo from one generation to the next,” the release states. “This wide-ranging talk unveils the historical roots of racial stupidity and explores how racial non-sense manifests in pop culture, (mis)education, media, politics and personal relationships today.”