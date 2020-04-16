Letter From the Editor

Long before the pandemic changed the world as we know it, the team at Ladue News began a massive project – to redesign and reimagine our print and online magazine. And today, we could not be more thrilled to launch the product of that hard work on stands across the metro area, in your mailboxes and on your screens.

All of the updates we’ve made to both platforms – on a foundation of gorgeous, fresh designs that frame reader-friendly features, like larger print fonts and new website functions – were done with you, your feedback and your lives in mind.

As the entire world gets used to a new normal in just about every way, our content will evolve with this relaunch as well, with newly introduced insightful columns focused on the communities and topics you care about most.

This issue, the first in our new design, features so many incredible avenues to support our community right now. Starting on Page 12, you’ll find a fantastic guide to giving back to local businesses and nonprofits, and starting on Page 30, explore a collection of opportunities to experience our vibrant local arts and culture scene from home. In the mood for heartwarming stories about area residents making a difference? We have you covered, with an inspiring profile of the owners of Grace Meat + Three on Page 29 and an interview about the future of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis on Page 28.