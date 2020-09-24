Letter From the Editor: Sept. 25

In the May 29 edition of Ladue News, I shared with you a few of the ways our newsroom was pivoting to meet the challenges of the ever-changing, rapid news cycle of the pandemic.

We then spent the summer bolstering and increasing our of-the-moment digital and social coverage and producing robust biweekly issues, stocked with resources to help us all get through this time and full of stories about how the members of our community were rising up to support one another. I closed that May 29 letter by saying that we looked forward to returning to our normal schedule in the fall, when we hoped that events, businesses and the world in general would have returned to normalcy.

As we now know – although many in our community have adapted in substantial and impressive ways over the past few months – normalcy has far from returned.

Ladue News will therefore be continuing our efforts of this summer into the foreseeable future. We will persist in growing our online presence in order to give our community what it needs most right now – a consistent connection to local businesses, people and causes. Our biweekly printing schedule will continue as well, brimming with dynamic local news, entertainment and ways you can help your neighbors right now.

Thank you for your continued support, and thank you for reading.

We’ll see you October 9!

Stay well,

Emily Adams

