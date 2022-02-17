InVita Health and Wellness Offers Treatments for Physical and Mental Health Conditions

Having worked in anesthesia for more than a decade, Dr. Sara Franco, DNAP, CRNA and her partner Dr. Hans Schlecht, DO had spent the last few years moving toward an opioid-free drug for patients’ mental health and chronic pain disorders that didn’t result in narcotics addiction while providing longer-lasting relief. With their use of ketamine, an aesthetic medication, in clinical practice, Franco began to research using ketamine in similar clinics across the United States.
“We wanted to help people – we wanted to use a drug we were familiar with,” she explains. “I did more research and found that it was being used for mental health disorders and chronic pain – depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, ADHD [and more.]”
InVita Health and Wellness, started by Franco, looks at the whole person – serving both as a place of treatment for these and other chronic physical and mental conditions and as a full-service spa that includes hormone replacement therapy, hair restoration and other aesthetic features. Ketamine and other nonnarcotic drugs are offered as part of these therapies, depending on what the patient is looking for.
“There is a physician on staff here,” Franco says. “We do everything very safely, and we customize the plan to the patient. We have treatment options for patients with chronic conditions to improve the quality of their life, [and] we have IV therapy such as immune boosts and detox, as well.”
The specific ketamine treatment is provided for patients who have found traditional antidepressants aren’t working. “We like to do infusions twice a week for three weeks or three times a week for two weeks, on average,” Franco adds. “This is what we’ve found to be affective. We space it out depending on what the patient needs.”
InVita Health and Wellness was started by professionals in anesthetics, and that professionalism carries over into your treatment so you can rest assured that whatever treatment you’re looking for will be handled safely, with your comfort as the top priority.
InVita Health and Wellness, 333 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 103, Kirkwood, 314-394-0950, invitahealthandwellness.com
FAST FACTS
• Ketamine is an NMDA receptor antagonist and AMPA receptor stimulator that stimulates the formation of new receptors and synapses and helps to rebalance neurotransmitters in the body, like glutamate and glycine.
• Ketamine has been shown to improve the quality of life of those with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, among other conditions.
• Ketamine treatments at InVita Health and Wellness are roughly 45 minutes for mental health and 3-4 hours for chronic pain.
• After a series of infusions, patients may go from several weeks to several months without the need for a booster.
• InVita Health and Wellness also offers NAD+ – more formally, the critical coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide – which helps with memory, cognition, pain, immunity boosting, substance abuse and withdrawal, weight loss, and improved energy.