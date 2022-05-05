How Group Travel Company Fit 4 Adventure Plans to Help People Make the Most of Vacation

A longtime international adventure company now calls St. Louis home. Well, sort of.
Founded in 2000, Fit 4 Adventure is a travel service company that takes adventure tourists around the U.S. and across the globe to enjoy everything from hiking excursions in Bryce Canyon, Utah, to cycling tours on the island of Mallorca/Majorca, Spain, to the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts.
In February 2022, the company announced that it had been acquired by a partnership formed among three of its employees – two of whom live in the metro area. But for the new owners, “home” is out in the wild.
“It would be hard to run a home office when we are never home,” says Joe Dann, a resident of Clayton and new co-owner alongside Nick Tilley of St. Louis and Kris Corbett, who lives in Graham, Texas. “We are an online company with remote workers, which means wherever we are in the country or the world, we can stay on top of business and be responsive to clients.”
Since 2015, Fit 4 Adventure has operated entirely online – “no bricks, no borders,” as Dann puts it. Although most of the company’s client base lives in Dallas – where Fit 4 Adventure originated under the name Golden Adventures – the minds behind the new partnership are thinking bigger.
“Under the new partnership, we are expanding our outreach starting in the St. Louis area,” Dann says. “It seems like our multi-sport adventures are getting a lot of attention right now, like Costa Rica, Iceland, Guatemala, Patagonia, Alaska and Mallorca. Our multisport vacations deliver a taste of everything the destination has to offer, and each day offers a different active adventure.”
The acquisition and expansion have come at a time when Americans are feeling especially restless. At the end of 2021, the online travel service Expedia released its 2022 Travel Trends Report, which found that this year, travelers are seeking excitement and exhilaration. In other words, people want to go big.
“We are all ready to come out of isolation and get back to traveling and exploring,” Dann adds. “I was on the phone with a longtime client this week, and she talked about how much she has missed experiencing new places and meeting new friends on our trips.”
Statistics show nearly half of all travelers plan to use an advisor after the pandemic. Who better to trust than the people who know the path best? Dann himself has tallied more than 12 years at Fit 4 Adventure, and with the world (hopefully) returning to some semblance of normalcy, the travel industry is in a good position to help people get out and make the most of their trips.
“We’ve been there,” Dann says. “We’ve scouted and vetted. We’ve tasted and tested. We know what to pack and how to prepare. We have trusted friends and partners at each of our destinations, and that can help things roll more smoothly.”
Fit 4 Adventure, 970-406-0818, fit4adventure.com