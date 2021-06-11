Why You Can't Sleep: Expert Addresses Common Problems, Shares Advice for Improving Sleep

Dr. Joe Ojile is busy. As founder and CEO of the Clayton Sleep Institute, Ojile is among the many physicians whose workload increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his case, more patients have been seeking help with sleep issues caused both directly and indirectly by the novel coronavirus.

“We’re seeing quite a lot of people who are reporting problems getting to sleep and staying asleep or who feel unusually tired, sleepy and fatigued all the time,” he says.

Both ends of the spectrum can be a result of COVID-19. People who had COVID-19 may be “long-haulers,” experiencing sleep problems along with other lingering symptoms. In some cases, COVID-19 patients have lasting neurological or anatomical issues that affect sleep. For instance, being on a ventilator can cause both psychological and physical trauma, Ojile notes. Those who did not contract COVID-19 still may find their sleep disrupted after months of stress and anxiety.

Most CSI patients are referred from a primary care physician or specialist. “In most cases, some testing has already been done, and we make sure nothing new is going on from a disease standpoint,” Ojile says. “Then, it’s largely a matter of helping people reorder their behaviors to promote healthy sleep patterns. Medication is an option for a narrow group if other interventions don’t prove to be helpful.”