Where You Can Make an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in the St. Louis Area
top story

1253358164
Getty Images

All Missourians ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine appointments may be scheduled through various metro area health systems, pharmacies and government resources, which are listed below. The state’s COVID-19 hotline is also available for scheduling assistance and other questions at 877-435-8411.

Click on one of the following government resources to set up a vaccine appointment:

City of St. Louis

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator

St. Charles County

St. Louis County

Click on one of the following health systems to set up a vaccine appointment:

Affinia Healthcare

BJC Health Care

CareSTL Health

Mercy

SSM Health

St. Luke's Hospital

Click on one of the following pharmacies to set up a vaccine appointment:

Sam’s Club

Walgreens

Walmart

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines:

Click here to read about the benefits of getting vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Learn more about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines here.

For more facts and frequently asked questions, go to the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine information page.

Click here to read a St. Louis health expert’s guidance on what to do after you’ve been fully vaccinated.

