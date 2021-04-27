Where You Can Make an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in the St. Louis Area

SSM Health

St. Luke's Hospital

Click on one of the following pharmacies to set up a vaccine appointment:

Sam’s Club

Walgreens

Walmart

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines:

Click here to read about the benefits of getting vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Learn more about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines here.

For more facts and frequently asked questions, go to the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine information page.

Click here to read a St. Louis health expert’s guidance on what to do after you’ve been fully vaccinated.

